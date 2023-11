How may days are left until we get to unwrap our gifts?

(Image: Bing)

As of today (Monday 20 November 2023), Christmas is just around the corner. The anticipation for the festive season is palpable, and the countdown to 25 December has begun.

But just exactly how many days are left until the big day itself? Let's delve into the numbers and the days remaining until the grand celebration.

Firstly, from 20 November to 26 December, there are 35 days (that's five weeks) until Christmas Day. This time frame might seem lengthy, but as the holiday spirit begins to envelop us, time tends to fly by in a whirlwind of decorations and festivities.

To break it down further, here's a list of the days ahead leading up to Christmas, along with the countdown of days remaining until the big celebration (the amount of 'sleeps' is equal to the amount of days remaining):

November 21st - 34 days left until Christmas

November 22nd - 33 days left until Christmas

November 23rd - 32 days left until Christmas

November 24th - 31 days left until Christmas

November 25th - 30 days left until Christmas

November 26th - 29 days left until Christmas

November 27th - 28 days left until Christmas

November 28th - 27 days left until Christmas

November 29th - 26 days left until Christmas

November 30th - 25 days left until Christmas

Entering December:

December 1st - 24 days left until Christmas

December 2nd - 23 days left until Christmas

December 3rd - 22 days left until Christmas

December 4th - 21 days left until Christmas

December 5th - 20 days left until Christmas

December 6th - 19 days left until Christmas

December 7th - 18 days left until Christmas

December 8th - 17 days left until Christmas

December 9th - 16 days left until Christmas

December 10th - 15 days left until Christmas

December 11th - 14 days left until Christmas

December 12th - 13 days left until Christmas

December 13th - 12 days left until Christmas

December 14th - 11 days left until Christmas

December 15th - 10 days left until Christmas

December 16th - 9 days left until Christmas

December 17th - 8 days left until Christmas

December 18th - 7 days left until Christmas

December 19th - 6 days left until Christmas

December 20th - 5 days left until Christmas

December 21st - 4 days left until Christmas

December 22nd - 3 days left until Christmas

December 23rd - 2 days left until Christmas

December 24th - 1 day left until Christmas Eve

December 25th - Christmas Day!

Each passing day brings us closer to the magic of Christmas, and the countdown, with its daily diminishing numbers, adds to the excitement and anticipation.

In the midst of the countdown, each day offers a chance to engage in different aspects of the holiday spirit.

