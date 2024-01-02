Best time to book a holiday: 2024 flights and cheap travel deal tips - including Skyscanner and Google Flights
There are various techniques to securing a good deal on travel, whatever the time of year
It's the turn of a new year, but as the festivities of Christmas fade in the memory and it begins to dawn on us all that there's another two months of winter to get through, many will be looking for a holiday.
But when exactly is the best time to book your travels? Numerous studies have been done on the subject, and nearly all have thrown up different results. Some say March, some say January. Others simply say "three months before you travel", whenever that might be.
But with so many people thinking ahead to sunny summer holidays, could January really prove the month most likely to throw up travel deals and offers? Is it really the best time of year to book that trip? Here is everything you need to know.
Is January the best month to book a holiday?
January can indeed be a good month to book a holiday for a few reasons. After the holiday season in December, travel demand tends to dip.
People often spend a lot during the holidays and might not immediately plan another trip, causing a decrease in demand. This dip in demand can lead to lower prices for flights, accommodations and packages.
Like in other industries that offer Boxing Day and New Year sales, many travel companies and airlines offer promotions in January to kick start the year. These can include discounted fares, package deals or hotel offers to attract travellers who might be planning their trips for the rest of the year.
And of course, if you're looking to actually travel in January in search of a bit of winter sun, the month can be an ideal time to travel for those looking to avoid crowds and high prices -depending on the destination.
When is the best time to book a holiday?
In actuality, there isn't a fixed "best" time of the year universally applicable for booking holidays, as it can vary based on multiple factors such as destination, time of year and even current events.
Ultimately, it's wise to do thorough research and compare prices across various platforms to snag the best deals
However, there are a few helpful tips that you could bear in mind next time you're looking to book a trip away:
- Off-peak seasons: Booking during off-peak times or shoulder seasons (just before or after peak seasons) often yields better deals due to lower demand.
- Midweek bookings: Weekends are popular for travel planning. Booking flights and accommodations midweek may sometimes offer better prices.
- Advance booking: Generally, booking well in advance can get you good deals, especially for flights. However, for last-minute deals, sometimes booking closer to the departure date might yield discounted rates if there are unsold seats or rooms.
- Special sales and events: Keep an eye on sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or specific airline/hotel sales. They often offer discounted rates for a limited time.
- Flexibility: Being flexible with your travel dates can help you find better deals. Utilising fare comparison tools and flexible date searches can help spot the cheapest days to fly.
- Monitor prices: Use price tracking tools like Skyscanner - a widely used travel search engine that allows users to compare prices for flights, hotels and car rentals - or sign up for alerts from booking websites to stay updated on price changes for your desired destinations.
