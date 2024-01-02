There are various techniques to securing a good deal on travel, whatever the time of year

It's the turn of a new year, but as the festivities of Christmas fade in the memory and it begins to dawn on us all that there's another two months of winter to get through, many will be looking for a holiday.

But when exactly is the best time to book your travels? Numerous studies have been done on the subject, and nearly all have thrown up different results. Some say March, some say January. Others simply say "three months before you travel", whenever that might be.

But with so many people thinking ahead to sunny summer holidays, could January really prove the month most likely to throw up travel deals and offers? Is it really the best time of year to book that trip? Here is everything you need to know.

Is January the best month to book a holiday?

January can indeed be a good month to book a holiday for a few reasons. After the holiday season in December, travel demand tends to dip.

People often spend a lot during the holidays and might not immediately plan another trip, causing a decrease in demand. This dip in demand can lead to lower prices for flights, accommodations and packages.

Like in other industries that offer Boxing Day and New Year sales, many travel companies and airlines offer promotions in January to kick start the year. These can include discounted fares, package deals or hotel offers to attract travellers who might be planning their trips for the rest of the year.

And of course, if you're looking to actually travel in January in search of a bit of winter sun, the month can be an ideal time to travel for those looking to avoid crowds and high prices -depending on the destination.

When is the best time to book a holiday?

In actuality, there isn't a fixed "best" time of the year universally applicable for booking holidays, as it can vary based on multiple factors such as destination, time of year and even current events.

Ultimately, it's wise to do thorough research and compare prices across various platforms to snag the best deals

However, there are a few helpful tips that you could bear in mind next time you're looking to book a trip away: