Looking for cheap flights? This 'hack' could be your answer

(Image: Google)

A travel blogger has revealed a secret Google Flights "cheat code" that can grant you access to hundreds of flights at ridiculously low prices.

Around the Atlas posted a video to TikTok explaining how to utilise the "hack" to find air travel bargains, a video which has already been viewed over four million times. "Did I just unlock a cheat code or did everyone know about this??" they asked.

So how exactly do you make use of the trick, and what sort of bargains can you unearth through Google Flights? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Google Flights 'cheat code' how to guide

"Okay guys, I need to show you something," says Around the Atlas in her video. "Go onto Google and type in 'Google flights' and click on it."

From there, you should type in where you would like to fly from, but crucially, leave the destination box as 'anywhere'. Make sure 'round trip' is also selected, and leave the return box empty.

While the trick might not be so good if you're planning to travel to a particular place at a particular time, it's a great way of unearthing some cheap flights to destinations you may not have considered.

It certainly makes comforting reading for those dreaming of a quick, spontaneous getaway, and can definitely serve as a source of budget-friendly vacation inspiration.

As an example, Around the Atlas used London as a starting location. "Literally it gives you flight prices for ridiculous prices," she says in the video, "like £26 return flights to Barcelona or we can even go over here, £34 return flight to Vienna, £54 to Budapest."

"Even if you wanted to go long haul, like if you go over to the US, £336 to fly to New York and if you go onto it, it gives you the dates so this is from the 16th of Feb to the 25th, so like a week. £336 round trip. And like guys I'm not joking it gives you it for the whole world like £507 to Singapore."

Of course, we all know that if a bargain deal seems too good to be true, it often is, and there are a number of potential catches to be aware of when searching via this method.

You're essentially locked in to the dates thrown up by Google Flights if you want the dirt cheap deals (changing them to a time that's more convenient for you will likely reveal much higher travel costs), and many of the flights are longer, non-direct routes, which may test even the hardiest plane passenger.

What cheap flights are available?

We had a quick play around with the method and unearthed some tantalising deals that are tempting us to just pack it all in and head for foreign lands.

Searching today (October 16) with London set as our starting point, we found cheap return trips to Barcelona, Venice and Oslo for just £30.