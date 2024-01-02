New travel guidelines are coming into force this year from liquid rules to tourist tax - here's everything you need to know

New travel guidelines are coming into force this year from liquid rules to tourist tax - here's everything you need to know. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

New guidelines are coming into force this year that travellers need to be aware of before jetting off on their foreign getaways. The new set of travel regulations will take effect in 2024 and they could disrupt travel plans if they are not abided by.

It is expected that travel will boom this year, like last year, following the coronavirus lockdowns. Growing numbers of people have been jetting away bringing flight numbers close to the highs before the pandemic. This is despite the cost of tickets increasing significantly in 2023 due to general inflationary pressures, flying restrictions and the cost of jet fuel.

Here we list some of the changes you can expect this year and what you need to do before going on holiday.

100ml liquid rule scrapped

Airports across the UK are in the process of installing new scanners that will scrap the need to have liquids under 100ml. Smaller airports such as London City and Teeside have already ditched the rules.

The government has set a June 2024 deadline for all UK airports to install the machines. Larger airports such as London Heathrow will follow. Holidaymakers will need to check the rules of the country they are returning from as these rules are only in place for outbound UK flights.

Increased tourist tax

Amsterdam is increasing its tourist tax next year making hotel rooms from seven per cent to 12.5 per cent more expensive in 2024. This extra charge applies to people staying in hotels, short-term rentals, guesthouses and even those arriving on cruise ships. With the increase to 12.5 per cent, if you're staying in a hotel with an average room rate of £150 per person, you'll pay £18.75 per night in taxes, up from £10.50.

Barcelona is also set to increase their tourist tax too. Holidaymakers currently pay a maximum nightly charge of €2.75 (£2.40) but this will rise to €3.25 (£2.80) from April 2024. From spring 2024, Venice will also trial charging day-trippers €5 to visit.

Passport validity and ESTA restrictions

Ongoing rules will still be in place this year including those surrounding soon-to-be-expired passports for British citizens heading abroad. Your passport issue date has to be less than 10 years before the day of arrival in the EU. If travelling to Europe, the passport expiry date must be at least three months after the intended day of departure.

For trips to the US, the country requires that your passport be valid for at least six months beyond the proposed stay in the States. If your passport is damaged, both the US and EU recommend obtaining a new one before applying for any visas to “avoid any delay in the processing of your application”.