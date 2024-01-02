With planning, you can string together annual leave and bank holidays for extended breaks

(Photo: Pexels)

Everybody wants to have as much time as possible away from work to relax, travel or spend with their loved ones, but regular annual leave allowances are frequently insufficient.

However, with a solid understanding of when the year's bank holidays fall you may be able to prepare ahead and utilise your time off to its fullest potential, combining annual leave with weekends and national public holidays.

The secret is to plan lengthier breaks and holidays around Easter, Christmas and the bank holidays in May and August if your employment does not require you to work weekends or public holidays.

Here's how to maximise your holiday days in 2024 if you live in England and Wales (Scotland and Northern Ireland have a slightly different system, and gain an extra bank holiday):

What to do?

Depending on who you ask, different people might have slightly differing opinions of the best times to book your annual leave to make the most of bank holidays and weekends.

The following plan works well for people who work Monday to Friday, have bank holidays off as standard, and can take whichever days off they choose during the year. People in retail, hospitality, or seasonal trades may not always have this luxury.

If this is you, consider having an open conversation with your manager about your leave plans, ensuring your time off aligns with work demands and deadlines.

As mentioned, if you live outside of England or Wales, this plan might not apply as well because bank holidays vary slightly throughout the UK.

Saturday 23 March 23 to Sunday 7 April - This year, Good Friday falls on 29 March, so you can take advantage of a 16-day Easter break by merely scheduling eight days off.

Saturday 4 May to Monday 12 May or Saturday 25 May to Sunday 2 June - There are two ways to take advantage of nine days off consecutively with just four days of annual leave, thanks to the two May bank holidays.

Saturday 24 August 24 to Sunday 1 September - To receive nine days off for a summer holiday, reserve four days off in August.

Saturday 21 December to Tuesday 1 January 2025 - To take advantage of the year-end festivities and spend time with loved ones, take five days of annual leave off for a total of twelve days off.

Full-time employees in the UK are entitled to 28 days of paid leave annually, though the precise amount you receive will vary based on your company, shift patterns and length of service.

Further tips

Plan your leave well in advance, especially for popular travel times or destinations - this ensures you can secure your preferred dates.

It's also worth staying flexible with your plans, as sometimes, adjusting your travel days by a day or two can save money and provide more availability.