EasyJet is continuing to offer package holidays at “unbeatable prices” with holidaymakers able to save up to £250 off beach break getaways. If customers use the code ‘HOLIDAY’ at the checkout they will save up to £250, and by using the code ‘CITYSALE’ code customers can save up to £150 off a city break escape with easyJet holidays.

The promotional offers are valid until 5 March and include four and five star hotels such as the five star Seaden Sea World Resort and Spa in Antalya. EasyJet says it is “a must for holidaymakers to check out the Turkish, Asian and Italian cuisines on offer” with the hotel offering “delicious cuisine, crystal clear, picturesque sea views.”

City lovers can also book the 4* NYX Hotel Munich by Leonardo Hotels with easyJet holidays. The airline says the hotel features “colourful works from the local artists” and holidaymakers can get around as “both the Obersendling underground station and Mittersendling train station are just moments away.”

All easyJet holidays include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage per person, and transfers on beach holidays. All breaks are also covered by Ultimate Flexibility which includes a Best Price Guarantee meaning if customers find holidays cheaper elsewhere, a discount of the price difference will be applied to their booking.

EasyJet holiday package deals



easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Toxotis Hotel Apartments in Larnaca on an All Inclusive basis for £474 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham International on 17 April 2024.



easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Mediterraneo Hotel in Crete on an All Inclusive basis for £482 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 10 April 2024.



easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Seaden Sea World Resort and Spa in Antalya on an All Inclusive basis for £362 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 10 April 2024.



easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Ukino Terrace Algarve in Algarve on a Half Board basis for £409 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast on 9 April 2024.



easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* International Prague in Prague on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £228 per person** including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Bristol on 8 April 2024.



easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* A and O Copenhagen Norrebro in Copenhagen on a Room Only basis for £226 per person** including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Manchester on 16 April 2024.



easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* NYX Hotel Munich by Leonardo Hotels in Munich on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £269 per person** including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 20 April 2024.



easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Leonardo Hotel Vinkeveen Amsterdam in Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £272 per person** including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Edinburgh on 5 March 2024.

EasyJet flight-only deals:

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals across the airline’s unrivalled network. Flights one way per person including taxes and are valid for travel from 23 February to 10 March 2024. Prices start from just £23.99 and include: