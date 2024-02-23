Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryanair is set to launch two new flights from a major regional UK airport this year in time for summer. The low-cost Irish airline operates from major London airports including Luton and Stansted but will soon fly from smaller airports across the UK.

From 4 April, the airline will start flying from Cardiff Airport in Wales to Alicante, Spain. Two days later on 6 April, it will also travel from Cardiff Airport to Tenerife in the Canary Islands. According to The Sun, flights to Tenerife from Cardiff will be weekly whereas flights to Alicante from the Welsh capital will be three times a week.

Flights from the Welsh capital start at only £14.99. The CEO of Cardiff Airport, Spencer Birns, told The Sun the new flights were “fantastic news” for the airport. He said: “This exciting development will see Ryanair offering 26 weekly flights through our airport facilities and we look forward to being able to welcome passengers on these services from next spring”.

Before these two additions, Ryanair only flew to Dublin, Malaga, and Faro. Ryanair will also be offering passengers of another UK airport the chance to visit popular destinations.

Ryanair will launch two new routes from a regional UK airport just in time for summer. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Passengers flying from Edinburgh Airport will have the opportunity to travel to Biarritz and Bergerac in the south of France. Flights will also run from Edinburgh to Agadir, Morocco. All three destinations will start from April onwards at a frequency of two flights a week.

Norwich Airport in the east of England will also launch its first Ryanair flights in April. On 1 April locals will be able to fly to Alicante, Faro and Malta.

