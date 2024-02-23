Ryanair flights: Airline to launch two new routes from Cardiff Airport in time for summer
Ryanair is set to launch two new flights from a major regional UK airport this year in time for summer. The low-cost Irish airline operates from major London airports including Luton and Stansted but will soon fly from smaller airports across the UK.
From 4 April, the airline will start flying from Cardiff Airport in Wales to Alicante, Spain. Two days later on 6 April, it will also travel from Cardiff Airport to Tenerife in the Canary Islands. According to The Sun, flights to Tenerife from Cardiff will be weekly whereas flights to Alicante from the Welsh capital will be three times a week.
Flights from the Welsh capital start at only £14.99. The CEO of Cardiff Airport, Spencer Birns, told The Sun the new flights were “fantastic news” for the airport. He said: “This exciting development will see Ryanair offering 26 weekly flights through our airport facilities and we look forward to being able to welcome passengers on these services from next spring”.
Before these two additions, Ryanair only flew to Dublin, Malaga, and Faro. Ryanair will also be offering passengers of another UK airport the chance to visit popular destinations.
Passengers flying from Edinburgh Airport will have the opportunity to travel to Biarritz and Bergerac in the south of France. Flights will also run from Edinburgh to Agadir, Morocco. All three destinations will start from April onwards at a frequency of two flights a week.
Norwich Airport in the east of England will also launch its first Ryanair flights in April. On 1 April locals will be able to fly to Alicante, Faro and Malta.
It comes after the budget airline announced its first partnership with online travel agent loveholidays. Ryanair agreed the deal with loveholidays to offer its flights as part of package trips. At a press conference in London, Ryanair’s director of marketing, communications and digital Dara Brady claimed it was “a historic day” for the carrier and a “very important step forward”. Loveholidays is the third largest provider of package holidays in the UK and the largest OTA. Chief marketing officer Al Murray said: “This new partnership highlights our commitment to championing consumer choice, with the overall aim of making travel more affordable and accessible while opening the world to everyone.”
