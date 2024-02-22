Two men were hauled off a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife after a shocking brawl broke out mid-air. (Photo: Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Two men were hauled off a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh Airport to Tenerife after a fight broke out mid-air. The two yobs were filmed fighting on board before it was broken up by Spanish police.

One man, dressed in blue, and another in grey can be seen arguing in the aisle before turning their anger towards another flyer. Staff and pilots continually ask them to return to their seats, followed by a woman launching a frenzied attack on one of the men. The blonde woman was filmed hitting the man in the grey and swearing at other passengers.

The two men both appeared to shout at anyone who tried to intervene and stop them. The video also showed the man in blue spitting on his hand while other travellers watched on in disgust.

It eventually came to an end after the plane landed in Tenerife and the disruptive passengers were escorted away by local law enforcement. The incident occurred on Monday 19 February.

Hannah MacDonald, who was onboard the Ryanair flight, claimed the group had been drinking heavily since take off. She told the Daily Record: "It was just absolutely insane.” Ms MacDonald claimed that the woman continued to shout abuse for the majority of the flight and said she was acting like a "wild animal".

She added: "It took thirty minutes for the police to arrive meanwhile we all had to stay on the flight and listen to them kick off for longer. The crew were unable to control them and the pilot stayed in his cockpit until the end.

"However as soon as the police arrived the girl piped down and started to behave like a victim that had done nothing wrong. There were all different nationalities on the flight and we were all mortified. It's people like this that give Scotland a bad name.”