Here is when the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is set to take place in the UK - and the best deals right now

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, takes place every November. Its roots go back to mid-20th century America where retailers used to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving.

Since then Black Friday has evolved into a major international shopping event that typically runs from Friday right through to Monday - dubbed ‘Cyber Monday’. Millions of deals are set to drop across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more, with mammoth sales.

Popular brands from Lego, Charlotte Tilbury, Zara, Asos, Missoma to Nintendo and Cult Beauty, all take part. Some firms including Boots, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys have already begun some sales. Amazon is starting its sale early, with new deals going live every day from midnight Friday 17 November until the end of Monday 27 November.

Black Friday this year falls on 24 November, with the 2023 sales taking place between Friday 24 and Monday 27. Listed are some of the best deals that are are on sale right now.

The best Black Friday deals right now

How to avoid Black Friday scams

Figures released by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) indicate that, in 2021, consumers were scammed out of £15.3m during the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period. As a result, the NCSC has issued advice to online shoppers.