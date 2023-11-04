Telling news your way
When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK? The best deals to grab right now and how to avoid scams

Here is when the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is set to take place in the UK - and the best deals right now

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
3 minutes ago
The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, takes place every November. Its roots go back to mid-20th century America where retailers used to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving.

Since then Black Friday has evolved into a major international shopping event that typically runs from Friday right through to Monday - dubbed ‘Cyber Monday’. Millions of deals are set to drop across tech, beauty, fashion, TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances and more, with mammoth sales.

Popular brands from Lego, Charlotte Tilbury, Zara, Asos, Missoma to Nintendo and Cult Beauty, all take part. Some firms including Boots, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Currys have already begun some sales. Amazon is starting its sale early, with new deals going live every day from midnight Friday 17 November until the end of Monday 27 November.

Black Friday this year falls on 24 November, with the 2023 sales taking place between Friday 24 and Monday 27. Listed are some of the best deals that are are on sale right now.

Here is when the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is set to take place in the UK - and the best deals right now. (Photo: Getty Images) Here is when the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is set to take place in the UK - and the best deals right now. (Photo: Getty Images)
The best Black Friday deals right now

  1. Tefal easy fry precision two-in-one air fryer: £139.99 down to £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

  2. Shark deluxe anti-hair-wrap pet cordless vacuum IZ202UKTDB: £279.99 down to £189.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

  3. Apple iPad 9th gen (2021): £369 down to £319, Very.co.uk

  4. Lego wildflower bouquet: £54.99 down to £39.99, Very.co.uk

  5. Lego Star Wars Yavin 4 rebel base set with minifigures: £149.99 down to £89.99, Very.co.uk

  6. Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless foundation: £39 down to £31.20, Cultbeauty.co.uk

  7. Apple 2023 Apple MacBook Air 15.3in: £1,399 down to £1,299, Johnlewis.com

  8. Mint Velvet red split seam longline coat: £229 down to £183, Mintvelvet.com

  9. DYSON Corrale Hair Straightener Special Edition Gift Set (was £399.99, now £299.99)
  10. KENWOOD Kitchen Machine (was £479, now £229.99)

How to avoid Black Friday scams

Figures released by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) indicate that, in 2021, consumers were scammed out of £15.3m during the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period. As a result, the NCSC has issued advice to online shoppers.

Advice includes setting up a two-step verification on accounts and using random-word passwords to prevent cyber scammers from gaining access to shopping, bank or email accounts. It also recommends using payment platforms, such as PayPal, Google, or Apple Pay, for extra protection when paying for your orders, and looking for the closed padlock icon in the web address bar whenever you pay for something online - as this means your connection is secure.

