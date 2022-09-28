Cyber Monday provides shoppers will a chance to get some great pre-Christmas deals

One of the biggest shopping dates of the year, Cyber Monday, is fast approaching.

Every year, just a few days after Black Friday , retailers and shoppers turn their attention to websites for a second chance to offer - and grab - some pre- Christmas deals.

The date has been growing in popularity since it was first invented almost two decades ago, and the 2022 date is expected to be particularly significant for people across the UK as the cost of living crisis continues and people seek to find ways to have an enjoyable festive season with their loved ones as cheaply as possible.

So, what exactly is Cyber Monday, when is it in 2022, what is the history of the day and will it be impacted by the Royal Mail strike?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on Monday 28 November.

Advertisement

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales extravaganza, which sees retailers slash their prices and offer special discounts for 24 hours in the run up to Christmas. As the name suggests, this discount day is online only.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event which always takes place on the last Monday in November - and so this year it is on 28 November.

Cyber Monday comes after Black Friday, another mega discount day which always takes place on the last Friday in November. This year, it will take place on 25 November.

Why does the annual sales event take place?

Advertisement

Cyber Monday is a huge pre-Christmas sales event which sees numerous brands and retailers slash their prices for a limited time on some of their most sought after products.

It happens just after Black Friday, and seeing retailers turn their attention to website exclusive deals.

It always takes place around a month before Christmas, and is an opportunity for people to begin their shopping for the festive season - be it gifts for others, treats for themselves or decorative items.

What is the history behind Cyber Monday?

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday are similar, it’s no surprise that their origins are the same.

Each of the shopping extravaganzas originated from the United States, but they have been adopted by the UK and other countries worldwide to boost online sales in the festive period. It began in the US back in 2005, which means this is its 17th year.

Advertisement

It is thought that previously, in the United States, people would make purchases online after they spent Thanksgiving weekend looking around the shops. This is also when they returned to work and made use of higher speed internet as they had slow internet at home at this time.

Again, much like Black Friday, the popularity of Cyber Monday has grown year-on-year. It’s more common than ever for people to do their shopping online - especially post Covid-19 pandemic when stores were closed and people had no choice but to buy their goods via websites.

How did Cyber Monday get its name?

The term Cyber Monday was coined by Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation and Scott Silverman, the head of Shop.org.

It made its debut on 28 November 2005 in a Shop.org press release which had the subject line ‘Cyber Monday Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year’.

What are the best deals we can expect on Cyber Monday 2022?

Advertisement

Most retailers take part in Cyber Monday, from big high street names to independent brands.

Retailers do not reveal if they are taking part in the sales event, or state exactly what discounts they will offer, until closer to the time - but history can give us a good idea of which companies will be taking part.

Some of the biggest retailers who always take part in the event are Amazon , John Lewis, Argos, AO, Currys and Boots .

We can be sure that there will be many deals available, so people are advised to do their research prior to making any purchases to compare prices and ensure they are getting the best possible deals on the things you really want.

Will the Royal Mail strikes affect Cyber Monday?

Royal Mail workers will stage a walkout for a further 19 days during October and November, with one of these dates being Monday 28 November.

Advertisement

The planned dates for the strikes will affect the week when people will expect their Cyber Monday purchases to be delivered, which is week commencing Monday 28 November.

At the time of writing, no Royal Mail strikes were planned for December, but this could change so there may be no disruption to deliveries after Cyber Monday and in the run up to Christmas.