Royal Mail has seen over 115,000 staff members strike in August over pay and working conditions

Royal Mail’s ownership is being reviewed as a matter of national security.

Government ministers are examining the 500-year-old company after the Czech billionaire who is its largest shareholder increased his stake to more than 25%.

The postal company which fully privatised in 2015 has seen over 115,000 employees strike over pay and working conditions this August, with more action planned for September.

Here’s everything you need to know about who owns Royal Mail and it is striking.

What is Royal Mail?

Royal Mail is the UK’s postal service. It was established half a century ago by King Henry VIII in 1516 after the King appointed a courier to the role “Master of the Posts”.

Originally created to send the King’s correspondence, it was first made available to public citizens by King Charles I in 1635 with the person who received the letter being left to foot the bill.

During the Puritans the service was disbanded, before being officially reestablished after the restoration of the monarchy by Charles II in 1660.

Throughout the centuries the service has adapted, changing its name to the office of “Postmaster General” in 1710.

The iconic red pillar boxes were established in 1852 and have become a national symbol.

Why is it called Royal Mail?

Royal Mail gets its name from its original purpose, which was to send royal documents from the king or queen.

When it was established by King Henry VIII the role fell to just one person, who was called “Master of the Posts”.

Who owns Royal Mail?

Royal Mail was traditionally a public service that was managed under a government department.

However in 2011 the government passed the Postal Services Act, which gave the green light for 90% of Royal Mail to be privatised, whilst 10% remained with Royal Mail employees.

In 2013, Royal Mail was floated on the London Stock Exchange for the first time in its 500-year history.

Addressing parliament, then business minister Vince Cable said: “The government’s decision on the sale is practical, it is logical, it is a commercial decision designed to put Royal Mail’s future on a long-term sustainable business.”

The government initially kept 30% of Royal Mail’s shares, however in 2015, under Chancellor George Osbourne, these were sold off, severing ties and putting the British institution into private hands.

Who is Royal Mail’s biggest shareholder?

The company’s biggest shareholder is Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský who controls the group Vesa Equity Investment.

The group who previously owned 22% of the Royal Mail’s shares has increased this stake to 25%, which led to the government issuing a review to determine if it would be in national interest.

In a statement to the Stock Exchange Royal Mail said: “The secretary of state has notified Royal Mail that such a step would constitute a trigger event under the NSI Act [National Security and Investment Act] and that he is exercising his call-in power under section 1 of the NSI Act.

“Royal Mail will fully cooperate with this review and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

Křetínský who also has stakes in Sainsbury’s and West Ham United became the largest shareholder at Royal Mail in 2020.

The 46-year-old billionaire is known for keeping a low profile and has not commented publicly on the issue.

Why is Royal Mail striking?

Royal Mail strikes began on Friday 26 August, with more scheduled to take place throughout September.

More than 115,000 staff members have walked out due to disputes over pay and working conditions.

The action comes after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and the government undertook three months of talks, with no resolution resolved.

The strikes which are taking place on Friday 26 August, Wednesday 31 August, Thursday 8 September and Friday 9 September are expected to cause widespread disruption to services.

Speaking about the decision to strike CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

“There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.