Although temperatures are cool in the UK, there are a handful of destinations where there is plenty of sun
January is the Monday of the year, it’s cold, dark, and drizzly, and without the buzz of Christmas, everything is so much more - grey. But as we approach the festive period, it’s never the wrong time to start planning your next break.
If a cold start to the year isn’t for you, January is a great time to escape the average of 7 degrees during the day in the UK, for something more tan-friendly.
And as everyone re-settles into work, the first month of the year is a great time to book a holiday as work and school resume after the Christmas break. So if you’re wanting to soak up some sun at the start of 2023, here are a few places to visit.
1. Playa Blanca, Lanzarote
With seven hours of sun, and a maximum of 20.8C, Lanzarote’s Playa Blanca is the perfect place to holiday. The climate is humid, however, but with minimal rain (22mm average) and a cooling Atlantic breeze, Playa Blanca proves to be a fantastic winter escape. Visitors can try scuba diving, Buggy tours or strolling around island markets. With options for camel rides and tours of volcanos, Playa Blanca offers more than just a beach experience - although it is very good for that too.
2. Barbados
For more beach escapes, Barbados offers an average temperature of 29.1C, with white sandy beaches and luxury resorts at your disposal. The sun shines for nine hours every day, and the wind is cool - making this escape a tropical paradise. January is one of the drier months of the year and sea temperatures are warm, which gives way to plenty of water-based activities such as scuba diving, or jet skiing.
3. Singapore
Singapore is a heat-seeker’s paradise, as it experiences a tropical/equatorial climate all year round. But this also means high levels of humidity and lots of rainfall. Although January is Singapore’s coolest month, the average temperature is 30.5C, although humidity levels also hit 85%. January also is Singapore’s Northeast Monsoon Season, which has both wet and dry phases so if you do choose this high-rise city, be sure to check out the gardens by the bay or wander around the Cloud Forest.
4. Cape Town, South Africa
Averaging 27C in Cape Town, this choice of break will be a complete change from the UK weather. Cape Town is the largest city in South Africa and is located on the south coast of the country. The climate is described as Mediterranean, and whilst January is summer for them, the weather is still bearable. The sun shines for 11 hours, and rainfall is low - making it a popular choice amongst holidaymakers to sit and relax next to a golden beach.