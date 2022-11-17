3. Singapore

Singapore is a heat-seeker’s paradise, as it experiences a tropical/equatorial climate all year round. But this also means high levels of humidity and lots of rainfall. Although January is Singapore’s coolest month, the average temperature is 30.5C, although humidity levels also hit 85%. January also is Singapore’s Northeast Monsoon Season, which has both wet and dry phases so if you do choose this high-rise city, be sure to check out the gardens by the bay or wander around the Cloud Forest.

Photo: Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images