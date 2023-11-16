Deliveroo has launched its Bank Holiday deals with discounts available across major UK restaurants and grocery brands.

Deliveroo Black Friday deals at Boots, Pizza Hut, Pizza Express, Pret and more revealed

Deliveroo has launched its Black Friday deals with discounts available across major UK restaurants and retailers. To mark Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the online delivery company is offering money-saving food and drinks deals from the likes of Boots. Pizza Hut. Pizza Express, and Pret.

Black Friday, which takes place this year on Friday November 24, is one of the biggest events in the world for consumers. Deliveroo is one of many online companies taking part in the event, offering shoppers huge discounts and unmissable deals.

So whether you're saving on getting food delivered straight to your door or grabbing a bargain on a range of fragrances at Boots, here are all the deals you can take advantage of this Black Friday.

Deliveroo deals available this Black Friday

Restaurants

Pizza Hut, PizzaExpress, and Zizzi are among the restaurant chains offering discounts this Black Friday. All deals are valid from November 23 - 27 2023.

The full list of Deliveroo restaurant deals include:

- Coco di Mama - 25% off the entire menu when customers spend £15

- Zizzi - 20% off the entire menu when customers spend £20

- Pizza Hut - £20.99 Deal for Two (20% off). Deal includes one Large Pizza (selected recipes) and one Classic Side. With an option to upgrade to any pizza for £2

- Franco Manca - £26 Bundle (30 off%) Deal includes one Bite, two Pizzas and two Dips.

- PizzaExpress - Up to 40% off on selected bundles

- Wildwood - 25% off the entire menu when customers spend £25

- Dim T - 25% off the entire menu when customers spend £25

Cafes and Bakeries

Pret and Cafe Nero are offering discounts this Black Friday. The Pret deal is available from November 23 - 27, whereas the Cafe Nero deal is available from November 24 - 27.

The full list of Deliveroo cafe and bakery deals include:

- Pret - 20% of soups from midday until close

- Cafe Nero - 30% off when customers spend £15 or over

Boots

Boots is offering great savings on fragrance of up to 55% off a select range of fragrances (from 38-55% off). The deals are available from November 23 - 27.

The full list of Deliveroo Boots deals include:

- Boss Bottled Night eau de toilette 100ml: 33% off (usually £77 saving £25.67) - Now £51.33

- Paco Rabanne 1 Million eau de toilette 100ml: 38% off (usually £81 saving £31) - Now £50

- Paco Rabanne Lady Million eau de perfume 50ml: 38% off (usually £78 saving £30) - Now £48

- Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette 50ml: 40% off (usually £70 saving £28) - Now £42

- Calvin Klein Eternity For Women eau de perfume 100ml: 40% off (usually £80 saving £32) - Now £48

- CK Euphoria 50ml: 40% off (usually £60 saving £24) - Now £36

- Boss Selection 100ml: 48% off (usually £67 saving £32.16) - Now £34.84

- Boss Ma Vie eau de toilette 50ml: 50% off (usually £69 saving £34.50) - Now £34.50

- Calvin Klein Man eau de toilette 100ml: 55% off (usually £58 saving £31.90) - Now £26.10

Deliveroo

From November 20 - 26, new customers will get £12 off when spend £20. The voucher can be used on any restaurant or grocery partner on the platform. New customers will automatically see the voucher on a banner when they open the app.