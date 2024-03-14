Jet2CityBreaks is offering holiday packages to Porto this summer from Manchester Airport that includes an "enchanting" wine tour. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Jet2CityBreaks has launched a selection of Discover More packages to its new city break destination Porto. It comes in response to demand from customers looking for more discovery-based experience holidays.

Through its Discover More getaways, the airline is offering holidaymakers the chance to visit the Unesco World Heritage Site for summer 2024 and summer 2025 that include a Douro Valley wine tour. The packages will include a full-day Douro Valley wine tour for holidaymakers to enjoy more of Porto’s culture.

The full-day wine tour involves a visit to an estate port wine producer where holidaymakers will be able to savour the flavours of three local wines. After the wine tasting, customers will move on to a Quinta port wine producer for lunch, served with an expert's wine pairing. They will then be able to explore the vineyards and enjoy more tasting at a second renowned wine producer, before finishing their day with a leisurely Rabelo boat cruise in Pinhão.

Discover More packages to Porto are on sale from Manchester Airport this summer, and from Birmingham Airport next summer. As well as the wine tour, holidaymakers booking a Discover More package will be able to explore northern Portugal’s biggest city that offers everything from extensive history and sightseeing to delicious cuisine, buzzing nightlife, and relaxation.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have brought forward the launch of Porto from Manchester Airport to this summer on the back of demand for flights and city breaks.

Last year, the companies announced the launch of flights and city breaks to Porto for Summer 25 from two of their UK airports – Birmingham and Manchester Airports. Discover More packages to Porto include flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage, as well as 4 and 4+-star accommodation and ATOL protection all for a low £60 per person deposit.

The Discover More packages are a collection of experience-based city breaks and holidays that have been designed to appeal to those with a sense of adventure, whether that involves ticking off historic sights, delving into local cultures, or soaking up knockout scenery. As well as Porto, the Discover More range currently includes Iceland, Bergen and the Fjords, Turkey and Croatian cruises.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing even more good news for our Porto programme and expanding our Discover More packages to the popular city break destination. We are seeing more customers wanting to experience it all on their holidays, whether that is adventure, culture, history or sightseeing, so this expansion of our Discover More collection is in direct response to that demand.