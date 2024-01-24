Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Piper shocked fans with her new look on Wednesday’s Loose Women. The panellist, 40, unveiled her glamorous new hair colour transformation. Katie ditched her blonde locks and went over to the dark side with super sleek, shiny brunette hair. TV presenter Christine Lampard joked that she thought they had a new Loose Woman joining the team before realising it was in fact Katie Piper.

Joining Christine and Katie on the panel today was also football star Jill Scott and everyone’s favourite journalist Janet Street-Porter. Speaking on the ITV show Katie said: “It's the new me, I always feel when you change your hair colour, you've got to change your makeup, your jewellery, your wardrobe. I've experimented with my hair quite a lot over the years.”

“It is something I quite enjoy doing, I never get frightened about it, I mean, I've been purple, jet black, white blonde, so yeah... I've got different foundations in all my makeup kits depending where I'm going to go [with my hair].”

Katie showcased her new hair on her Instagram with a slew of snaps and captions that read: “New hair, who dis? Ready for today's @loosewomen” The mastermind behind the TV presenter’s hair overhaul is hair colourist Nicky Lazou Founder & CEO Lazou hair.

The TV presenter also shared a video of the colour change process with fans quickly flooding the comment section. One person wrote: It looked immaculate before Katie, as you always do x but the after?! I love it so much! Beautifully toned & rich colours. Perfect, perfect, perfect!” Another added “Looks gorgeous love the colour xx”

Katie Piper recently underwent tarsorrhaphy surgery which joins parts or all of the upper and lower eyelids to completely close the eye. At the time of the procedure Katie explained “In my case I am trying to preserve the eye, avoid perforation and losing my eye completely.”

