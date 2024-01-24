Boots store closures: Full list of UK towns where stores will close in 2024 - and dates
As Boots announces it is closing more stores across the UK this year, here is the full list of towns and dates
It has been a staple on the high street for decades and once the go-to shop for all your health and beauty needs. But Boots has announced plans that it will be closing over 300 stores across the UK in 2024 and some have already shut down for good.
Boots first announced plans to cut down from over 2,000 stores in the UK to just 1,900 in June but not all locations were confirmed. Cosmetic Business Insider reported that Walgreens Boots Alliance said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.”
The store has said that although stores are closing shoppers should still be within three miles of another Boots store. Staff will allegedly be offered alternative roles in other store locations. The Mirror shared an updated list of towns and dates confirmed so far for 2024.
Will Boots be closing down in your area?
- Pemberton, Wigan - January 26
- Staple Hill, Bristol - January 27
- Littlehampton, West Sussex - January 29
- Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire - January 2024
- Clifton, York - February 17
- Landford Road, Liverpool - February 2024
- East Parade, Heworth, York - March 9
- Rhos on Sea, Wales - March 23
- Anglia Square, Norfolk - March 2024
- North Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne - March 2024
- Pool, Redruth - March 2024
- Colwyn Bay, Wales - April 6
- Caerleon Road, Newport, Wales - 2024
- Chepstow Road, Newport, Wales - 2024
- Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall - 2024
- St Blazey, Cornwall - 2024
- Lurgan, Northern Ireland - no date
- Chard Road, Plymouth - no date
- Mannamead Road, Plymouth - no date
- Claremont Street, Plymouth - no date
- Portland Walk, Barrow - no date
- Gestridge Road, Teignbridge - no date
- Front Street, Prudhoe - no date
Which Boots stores have already closed?
- Salford Shopping Centre, Greater Manchester
- Church Street, Malvern
- Port Arcades Shopping Centre, Ellesmere
- King William Street
- Heathside Road, Woking
- UEA campus
- Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff
- Holywell, Flintshire, Wales
- Windhill Road, Wakefield
- Upper Warrengate, Wakefield
- Glastonbury
- Uppingham Road, Leicester
- Guildford Road, Woking
- Kings Square, York
- Warminster
- Gorleston, Great Yarmouth
- High Row, Darlington
- Mudge Way, Plymouth
- Mount Pleasant, Exeter
- Kirkby Ashfield - November
- Cambridge Road, Stansted
- Chaston Place, Watton
- Lothian, Scotland
- Bryn, Wigan
- Cathcart Road, Glasgow
- Margate, Cliftonville, Kent
Boots was established in 1849 by the Boots family; it quickly became the number one health and beauty retailer thanks to its quality products at affordable prices. Boots have their own brand products and premium No7 skin and make collections.
