It has been a staple on the high street for decades and once the go-to shop for all your health and beauty needs. But Boots has announced plans that it will be closing over 300 stores across the UK in 2024 and some have already shut down for good.

Boots first announced plans to cut down from over 2,000 stores in the UK to just 1,900 in June but not all locations were confirmed. Cosmetic Business Insider reported that Walgreens Boots Alliance said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.”

The store has said that although stores are closing shoppers should still be within three miles of another Boots store. Staff will allegedly be offered alternative roles in other store locations. The Mirror shared an updated list of towns and dates confirmed so far for 2024.

Will Boots be closing down in your area?

Pemberton, Wigan - January 26

Staple Hill, Bristol - January 27

Littlehampton, West Sussex - January 29

Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire - January 2024

Clifton, York - February 17

Landford Road, Liverpool - February 2024

East Parade, Heworth, York - March 9

Rhos on Sea, Wales - March 23

Anglia Square, Norfolk - March 2024

North Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne - March 2024

Pool, Redruth - March 2024

Colwyn Bay, Wales - April 6

Caerleon Road, Newport, Wales - 2024

Chepstow Road, Newport, Wales - 2024

Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall - 2024

St Blazey, Cornwall - 2024

Lurgan, Northern Ireland - no date

Chard Road, Plymouth - no date

Mannamead Road, Plymouth - no date

Claremont Street, Plymouth - no date

Portland Walk, Barrow - no date

Gestridge Road, Teignbridge - no date

Front Street, Prudhoe - no date

Which Boots stores have already closed?

Salford Shopping Centre, Greater Manchester

Church Street, Malvern

Port Arcades Shopping Centre, Ellesmere

King William Street

Heathside Road, Woking

UEA campus

Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff

Holywell, Flintshire, Wales

Windhill Road, Wakefield

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield

Glastonbury

Uppingham Road, Leicester

Guildford Road, Woking

Kings Square, York

Warminster

Gorleston, Great Yarmouth

High Row, Darlington

Mudge Way, Plymouth

Mount Pleasant, Exeter

Kirkby Ashfield - November

Cambridge Road, Stansted

Chaston Place, Watton

Lothian, Scotland

Bryn, Wigan

Cathcart Road, Glasgow

Margate, Cliftonville, Kent