Glowing skin is something we all want. It’s skin that screams healthy, hydrated and gets lots of compliments. So how exactly do you go about getting the enviable glowy skin? This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Reporter Natalie Dixon explain the secrets of glowy skin and the simple tips and tricks you can add to your skincare routine.

There is a long list of celebrities that have glowy skin some of us can only dream of - looking at you Kylie Jenner with your 26-year-old radiant skin. However, we wanted to look at the celebs who were not in their 20s and still look good.

Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen and even Jane Fonda and L’Oreal ambassador Helen Mirren are growing old gracefully. They may have had a little help from professional makeup artists and maybe even some cosmetic enhancements but there are a few skincare tips these Hollywood stars have in the past revealed that we can adopt and include in our everyday lifestyle.

Healthy lifestyle

I know, I know you may be rolling your eyes at the ‘secret’ number one being a healthy lifestyle. We all know that healthy living is good for us but how often do we actually stick with it?

For glowing skin water is the best skincare tip any beauty expert will give you. I mean you don’t have to go to the extreme of Jennifer Lopez and drink seven glasses a day instead of a glass of wine as she told Grazia. But swapping out a coffee or two for a glass of water a day will help improve your skin glow.

Along with daily exercise which doesn't have to be gruelling cardio workouts but a nice brisk walk outside will do wonders for your skin and mental health. Choose foods rich in vitamins A, C, D, and E, zinc, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids, eat plenty of fruit and veg plus make sure your getting enough sleep.

Skincare

Exfoliating your skin will help remove dead skin and give your appearance a healthier glow. There are a few different exfoliators to choose from including scrubs and liquid exfoliators such as Glycolic acid, AHA and BHA’s.

Vitamin C is also a fret ingredient you should look for in skincare products too. Avon has a great selection of Vitamin C products and one of our favourites is the Anew Daily Defence Vitamin C because it also has spf 50 already added in.

Illuminating creams

I say Illuminating creams rather than primer because you can use them one of three ways. As a primer before you apply foundation, after you've applied foundation or on its own for a natural radiant look. Beauty Pie’s Wonderfilter Brightening Primer is perfect and easy to use. Apply straight on to skin, mix with foundation or dot and blend onto your cheekbones.

Foundation

When it comes to foundation you can buy luminous and glowy products. These are naturally lighter in texture because it's about enhancing your skin not completely covering it. If you prefer a full coverage foundation, then I recommend sticking to the one you love and then add a touch of glow with either cream or powder highlighter.

As for luxury vs budget it all depends how much you can actually afford. Expensive foundations like Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Foundation and Wonderglow are amazing but cost around £40. Thankfully there are lower priced brands such as Revolution’s Skin Silk, W7 Lumina Multi-Glow Face Filter and even supermarket stores Aldi and Lidl that offer great products for less than a tenner.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.