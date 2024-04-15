Stag do ideas: Mystery stag do holidays launched where stags will be taken to one out of 71 European destinations - price, how to book and what's included
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the UK’s leading stag party providers has unveiled its mystery stag do holidays where stags can gamble on booking their pre-wedding weekends before they know where they’re heading. The person organising the stag do will be able to choose between a UK destination or a European destination, their group size, and date of travel, but the rest is up to the gods.
Included in the mystery stag do weekend is a two-night stay in a central hotel and one out of 71 destinations across the UK and Europe can be chosen. A total of 71 destinations are on the cards including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Ibiza, and Prague if you fancy going abroad.
The weekend will also include at least two activities and a club entry or nightlife option. One package advertised as what you could get is the 'Buda Blast' which includes a two night stay in central Budapest with airport transfers, a guided bar crawl, guest list nightclub entry, target shooting, beer biking, and lap dance entry.
There are also domestic packages such as the 'Liver-Baller’, a two night stay in central Liverpool. It comes with nightclub entry, bubble football, comedy club entry, strip club entry, and bar entries.
Creative Director, Jon Stainer, said that StagWeb created the service to help take the stress out of planning a stag do completely. He said: “One of the biggest sources of planning anxiety for best men is deciding where to go, so we thought we’d take that out of the equation for them. “Our job is to make the process as stress-free as possible and to ensure they have an unreal stag celebration, so we’re shifting the onus onto us to deliver. All they have to do is tell us if they want a stag do in the UK or Europe, when they want to go and how many people are going, and we’ll sort the rest.”
He added: “Whilst the whole thing is going to be a mystery, they aren’t going to get short-changed, that’s for sure. It’s in our interest that they have a great time, so they come back and book again, but even if this was a one-off event we’d want them to have a legendary weekend they’d be talking about forever.”
Flights aren't included with the deal, and if the stag do can’t find flights that work, StagWeb can swap it to a UK package up to eight weeks before the event date. The organiser will pay an initial £50 deposit and the rest of the group will then have four weeks to pay their £50 deposits.
The price per person will be fixed at £199 per person and will need to be paid eight weeks before the event date. Once the organiser pays their £50 deposit, they will be notified where you're going and what you'll be doing. It's then up to them whether they unveil it to the rest of the group or not. The gamble of the Mystery Stag Do is that you don't know what you are getting until after the organiser has paid the £50 deposit. If the guys aren't happy with the package and don't want to proceed the £50 deposit will be forfeit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.