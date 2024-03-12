Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I have just come back from Wizz Air’s mystery trip where the location of where I was going was not known until the plane had landed. The trip is the airline’s new #LetsGetLostwithWIZZ campaign which sends people on what may be a trip of a lifetime.

The airline had posted on its official Instagram page a reel detailing how UK residents could win a seat on the flight. Entries closed on February 22 and winners were contacted on Instagram for the four-day all-expenses-paid holiday to remember. There were people on the trip from different parts of the UK for example from Essex to Scotland but we all met at Gatwick Airport and embarked on this mystery trip together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All we were told before the exciting adventure was that we would be departing from Gatwick’s South Terminal to an unknown location for four days of "fun, including cultural, culinary and adventure activities". Wizz Air said that the “question of kaftans and swimsuits or snow gear and hiking boots will be answered before departure” and winners will only be told what climate to pack for a few days ahead of the trip - no other clues will be revealed until touching down in the unknown location.

I have just come back from Wizz Air's 'Let's Get Lost' mystery trip - here's how our destination was kept a secret until we landed. (Photo: Isabella Boneham)

A few days before we were told to pack for weather of 18 to 20 degrees, giving a little hint that we were perhaps heading for somewhere warm. At Gatwick Airport the destination of where we were going was hidden from the flight departure board, it only read ‘Unknown foreign’. There were no other clues of our destination, only that we would be landing at 9pm at the mystery destination.

On the flight the cabin crew informed us that the plane was starting to descend and we would be landing at the mystery destination shortly. We were over the ocean and then we U-turned back to the airport. As we landed the captain then announced: “Ladies and gentlemen, we would like to welcome you to… Antalya Turkey!”. This was followed by a lot of cheers, claps and laughter.

Previous ‘Get Lost’ campaigns have jetted to locations from Italy and Vienna to Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air flies from the UK to over 70 destinations worldwide, with popular locations last year including Morocco, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price of the holiday is all free for the winners - the flights, accommodation, food and drink, and the excursions are all paid for. We stayed at the Maxx Royal Belek Golf Resort in Belek and it was stunning. It was a luxurious, picturesque hotel close to the beach and it had everything you could ever want - amazing food, swimming pools, a spa, huge rooms, a chocolatier, and more.

As we arrived at Antalya Airport Wizz Air gave us our itinerary which we were all so excited about. Included in it was wild water rafting, a jeep safari, a boat ride to see the Duden waterfalls, dining at the Nemo restaurant, a tour of the old town, a buggy safari and a jet boat ride.