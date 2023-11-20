Nigel Farage and Jamie-Lynn Spears were among the star seen on screen arriving in the jungle last night, but despite big and controversial names in the cast more than two million people turned off for the launch show

According to the figures, around seven million people tuned in to watch as cast members such as Nigel Farage and Jamie-Lynn Spears touched down in Australia and make the journey to the jungle campsite. This was down more than two million from 9.1m for the 2022 launch show.

The inclusion of former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has caused controversy, with some planning to boycott the show over his involvement. The divisive political figure is reportedly being paid £1.5m by ITV to appear on the show.

During the launch show, he said in that while he was considered "a hero" to some other considered him a "villain". Farage, who has already been chosen by the public to take part in the next bucktucker trial, added: "In the jungle you're going to find the real me."

Other stars joining Farage in the jungle include actress, singer and sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, Jamie-Lynn Spears. ITV producers are reportedly fearing that the American entertainer is on the verge of quitting the show after only a few days in the jungle after reports that her behaviour away from the cameras is isolated and she remains separate from the camp.

Other castmates include This Morning's Josie Gibson, YouTuber Nella Rose, reality star and podcaster Sam Thompson, JLS member Marvin Humes, Eastenders actress Danielle Harold, First Dates Maitre D' Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent. Jockey Frankie Dettori and former boxer Tony Bellew will join the camp as late additions this year.

