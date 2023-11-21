Nigel Farage claimed Boris Johnson was an introvert on 'I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here' so an expert explains to NationalWorld what it means to be an introvert, an extrovert and an ambivert

Nigel Farage has spoken about Boris Johnson to his 'I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here' campmates, and has claimed he is an introvert. Behaviour expert Dipti Tait explains to NationalWorld how to spot introverted people - as well as extroverts and ambiverts. Photos by Getty Images.

Love it or loathe it, "I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here" is back. The show, which sees a group of famous faces stripped of their luxuries and being made to live in the Australian jungle for several days while also completing a series of challenges, is known to set tongues wagging among viewers.

This year's series may have only been on our screens for a few days so far, but it is already no exception. On last night's episode (Monday November 20), former UKIP Nigel Farage told his fellow campmates exactly what he thought of former Prime Minister and former Conservative party leader Boris Johnson.

He declared that Johnson is "one of the most disorganised" people he'd ever met and also claimed that he was also introverted - before saying he was "entertaining in small doses". So, what exactly does it mean to be introverted? And what is the meaning of the opposite term - extroverted? Plus, do you really have to be one or the other, or can you be a bit of both? NationalWorld has spoken to Behaviour Psychotherapist Dipti Tait to find out more.

What is an introvert?

Introversion is a personality trait characterised by a focus on internal feelings rather than on external sources of stimulation. Typically, introverts will prefer spending more of their time alone or in small groups rather than with a large group of people. They are often thought of as shy and reserved.

What is an extrovert?

Extroversion describes an aspect of a personality that is often characterised by expressive and outgoing patterns of behaviour. People who are extroverts will feel energized by the external world and social interactions. They tend to be very talkative and sociable.

How to spot an introverted person

Tait believes there are five ways to spot an introverted person. They are:

Recharge time: Introverts need time alone to recharge. If someone frequently seeks solitude or time away from social activities, they may lean towards introversion.

Thoughtful conversations: Introverts often prefer deep, meaningful conversations over small talk. If someone values one-on-one discussions and appears more reserved in group settings, they might be introverted.

Limited social energy: Introverts may find prolonged social interactions draining and need downtime to recover. If someone occasionally withdraws from social events, it could indicate introversion.

Independent work preference: Introverts often excel in tasks that require focused, independent work. They may prefer working alone or in quieter environments.

Selective social circle: Introverts tend to have a smaller but close-knit group of friends. If someone values deep connections with a few individuals rather than a large social circle, they might be introverted.

How to spot an extroverted person

Tait believes there are also five ways to spot an extroverted person. They are:

Social energy boost: Extroverts often gain energy from social interactions. If someone seems more lively and invigorated after spending time with others, they might be an extrovert.

Initiating conversations: Extroverts tend to be proactive in starting conversations and enjoy being in the centre of social activities. Look for those who readily engage in discussions and initiate group interactions.

Preference for group activities: Extroverts typically thrive in group settings and may prefer activities that involve a larger number of people. They enjoy the buzz of social gatherings.

Thinking aloud: Extroverts often process their thoughts verbally, thinking aloud. They may share their ideas, plans, or reflections openly, providing insight into their extroverted nature.

Comfort in new environments: Extroverts are generally more at ease in new or unfamiliar environments. They tend to adapt quickly and enjoy meeting new people.

Is Boris Johnson an introvert?

Tait told NationalWorld that although it is difficult for her to make a judgement on whether or not Johnson is introverted, as Farage claimed, as she does not know him personally she believes "he certainly appears to be extroverted in certain situations and have introverted tendencies in equal proportions".

She continues: "In my professional opinion, his behaviour as Prime Minister during the Covid crisis suggested to me that he has more leanings towards being an extrovert but perhaps in his private life may have introversion tendencies. With this in mind, I would say that Boris Johnson displays tendencies towards narcissism.

Behaviour Psychotherapist, Dipti Tait.

"Narcissists can exhibit a fascinating duality, blending traits of both extroversion and introversion seamlessly. The extroverted narcissist seeks external validation through charm and social dominance, relishing the applause of the crowd. Meanwhile, the introverted narcissist seeks internal affirmation, finding solace in their own fantasies and an inner world where they reign supreme.

"In social settings, the extroverted side emerges, drawing people into the narcissist's orbit through magnetic charm and a seemingly boundless self-assuredness. Behind closed doors, the introverted tendencies take centre stage, as the narcissist meticulously nurtures their self-image and revels in the internal narratives that fuel their sense of superiority."

Tait adds that this intricate interplay between extroversion and introversion reminds us that the dynamics of each concept are complex, and to understand them requires peering into both the spotlight of social interaction and the shadows of private contemplation.

Can you be introverted and extroverted at the same time?

In short, yes. Tait says it is possible to display introverted and extroverted traits. If this is you then you could be an ambivert. Ambiverts are a unique blend of extroversion and introversion, according to Tait, and they possess the remarkable ability to adapt to various social situations - making them true social chameleons.

How to spot an ambiverted person

Tait believes there are also five ways to spot an ambiverted person. They are:

Adaptable social energy: Ambiverts can navigate both social and solitary situations comfortably. They might enjoy lively social gatherings but also appreciate quiet, reflective moments alone.

Varied social preferences: Ambiverts display a balance between extroverted and introverted traits. They may engage in group activities enthusiastically at times but also value meaningful one-on-one interactions and introspective moments.

Moderate social energy levels: Ambiverts neither constantly seek nor consistently avoid social interactions. They tend to have moderate social energy levels, enjoying a mix of socialising and alone time without extremes.

Flexible in social roles: Ambiverts can adapt their social behaviour based on the context. They might take on the role of an active participant in group activities or a more reserved observer, showcasing their versatility.