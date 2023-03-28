Top tips for how to overcome imposter syndrome

Be terrible at something: This is a skill that needs to be learnt, says Matthews. She advises you should start with small things that are out of your usual specialist area first and then try as many new things as possible, accepting that you are unlikely to be good at these things to begin with.

Practice compassion: Compassion of yourself is the key to everything, says Matthews, and to improve this for yourself should begin imagining someone else telling you that they have the expectations of themselves that you have for yourself and what you might say to them. Then, see if you can give yourself some of that same kindness.

Note your wins: Matthews advises that people should write down three ‘wins’ they have completed during that day every night. “They don’t have to be huge”, she says, “but writing them down every night can teach your brain that you are in fact doing great.”

Keep a ‘smile file’: Matthews refers to this idea as ‘a no nonsense guide to self development’. She explains that it is a good idea to keep a file of nice text messages, emails and thank yous from clients, friends and contacts and then in the days when the imposter noise is loud, it is something you can look at to remind yourself of how others see you.

Learn to ask for help: This is a skill, and one that many find really challenging, according to Matthews. She said that to attain this skill, it’s fine to “remind their imposter that people want to ask for help and to do so doesn’t make you less valid”.

Sit with the discomfort: The idea of this is uneasy, but Matthews says you should notice when a feeling of discomfort comes up for you, where you feel it in your body and take time out to sit with it. She added: “Teach yourself that discomfort of not being ‘perfect’ doesn’t kill you and if you slow down and allow it to pass, the next action you take might be a way more compassionate one”.

Watch your mouth: Matthew advises that you should look at the stories you are telling yourself in your mind and the words you are using. She said: “See what happens if you change that story and also how that inner critic voice talks about your work and how you show up.”