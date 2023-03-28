There are times when we can all feel like we are under qualified to perform a role, or feel nervous about carrying out a task in case we don’t have the skills to do it. But for a few, these feelings are much more frequent.
Some people have a condition called imposter syndrome, which leads them to have extremely low self-esteem and crippling feelings of self-doubt. The impact of this can have an effect on mental and physical health and also dictate a person’s actions and life choices. For example, someone may choose not to do something because of the belief that they are not capable.
Thankfully, there are things that people with imposter syndrome can do to mitigate the symptoms and combat their feelings of low self-worth. Three experts spoke to NationalWorld to give us all their best advice on what imposter syndrome is and how to tackle it. Read on to find out more.
What is imposter syndrome?
Imposter syndrome occurs when someone believes that they did not gain an achievement or a role because of their skills or efforts, rather they think it was by chance or even a mistake. It has a psychological impact on those who have it as they constantly feel inadequate in one or more areas of their life and do not think they deserve the success they have. There are many sources of imposter feelings, including situational, occupational, societal, organisational and family.
Cognitive behavioural therapist Clare Flaxen said imposter syndrome in essence happens when somebody holds very narrow, rigid definitions of what counts as a success and they also aren’t able to see themselves as the cause of any achievements. She added: “They either discredit or discount achievements, or when an achievement does meet their exacting standards, they find a way to believe that it wasn't caused by them.”
What are the symptoms of imposter syndrome?
People who have imposter syndrome may experience the condition slightly differently, but each person who has it will experience a chronic feeling of inadequacy. It may manifest itself in negative internal thoughts and feelings, constantly undermining one's self, or feelings of nervousness or anxiousness.
Holly Matthews, life coach, hypnotherapist and founder of best-selling book and podcast The Happy Me Project, said people who have this syndrome will feel “incompetent and like they are a fraud”. She added: “There’s this underlying worry of being ‘found out’ too.” It is often seen in high achievers.
Imposter-related thoughts and feelings lead to unproductive behaviours which can impact on not only the individual but also their loved ones and the people they work for or with. Psychologist Doctor Louise Goddard-Crawley said: “It can take away from any enjoyment or any opportunities to learn or have new experiences because you are constantly berating or belittling yourself. It’s this very secret, very hidden, internal belief that we feel incompetent despite an outward appearance that really looks nothing like that.”
Dr Crawley also said that the condition is “very reliant” on external validation and being told by someone else that you are good enough. It also becomes an anxious experience, she said, because of a worry that you will be exposed as not being worthy, and that in turn can lead to a “tremendous pressure” to please people or avoid disappointing them. These anxious thoughts then become uncontrollable and hard to manage.
What are the five different types of imposter syndrome?
There are five types of imposter syndrome - these were coined by Doctor Valerie Young, who is an imposter syndrome expert and has written a book called The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women: Why Capable People Suffer from Imposter Syndrome. They are:
The perfectionist: People who are perfectionists hold themselves to an incredibly high standard, and often one that they would never hold anyone else to. They overthink every detail of a task, and that means they end up self-sabotaging and never starting what they have to do because they don’t feel good enough. For these people, one minor flaw in something means it is a complete failure.
The superhuman: People who are defined as superhuman are extreme overachievers and will measure their success based on how many tasks they can do at once. They will always try to prove themselves to those around them, and also to themselves. They will think thoughts like ‘if I just go the extra mile and work like mad, then I will be enough’. People who are this type often feel like a fraud, and they are also often a workaholic. If they fall short in any of the tasks they are carrying out - whether this relates to home and family life or work life - they will feel a sense of shame.
The soloist: The soloist struggles to ask for help and believe that to be worthy they have to do things completely alone. They may think things like ‘if I don’t do it myself then I am not good enough’. As a result, these people are fiercely independent and if they do need any help they feel like they have failed.
The natural genius: The natural genius believes that if the ability to complete a task doesn’t come naturally and easy to them then they are not enough and they have failed. For these people, competence is also measured in the speed they are able to do something. The fear of not being able to do something instinctively may lead them to avoid starting tasks in case they aren’t able to complete them.
The expert: The expert is the person always striving for something more, they may be taking the courses, reading books and trying to get another qualification. They may actually be an expert in their field because of their qualifications or experience, but they still never feel qualified enough. They would be the person that would never apply for a job unless they could be sure that they matched single criteria on the specification because they feel they will fail otherwise. As a result, they can end up feeling shame if they uncover a flaw in their area of expertise.
What is the best way to cope with imposter syndrome?
The only way to stop feeling like an impostor is to stop thinking like an imposter, according to an educational programme called Rethinking Impostor Syndrome developed by Dr Young. Matthews has also shared her seven top tips for how to overcome imposter syndrome with NationalWorld. They are:
Be terrible at something: This is a skill that needs to be learnt, says Matthews. She advises you should start with small things that are out of your usual specialist area first and then try as many new things as possible, accepting that you are unlikely to be good at these things to begin with.
Practice compassion: Compassion of yourself is the key to everything, says Matthews, and to improve this for yourself should begin imagining someone else telling you that they have the expectations of themselves that you have for yourself and what you might say to them. Then, see if you can give yourself some of that same kindness.
Note your wins: Matthews advises that people should write down three ‘wins’ they have completed during that day every night. “They don’t have to be huge”, she says, “but writing them down every night can teach your brain that you are in fact doing great.”
Keep a ‘smile file’: Matthews refers to this idea as ‘a no nonsense guide to self development’. She explains that it is a good idea to keep a file of nice text messages, emails and thank yous from clients, friends and contacts and then in the days when the imposter noise is loud, it is something you can look at to remind yourself of how others see you.
Learn to ask for help: This is a skill, and one that many find really challenging, according to Matthews. She said that to attain this skill, it’s fine to “remind their imposter that people want to ask for help and to do so doesn’t make you less valid”.
Sit with the discomfort: The idea of this is uneasy, but Matthews says you should notice when a feeling of discomfort comes up for you, where you feel it in your body and take time out to sit with it. She added: “Teach yourself that discomfort of not being ‘perfect’ doesn’t kill you and if you slow down and allow it to pass, the next action you take might be a way more compassionate one”.
Watch your mouth: Matthew advises that you should look at the stories you are telling yourself in your mind and the words you are using. She said: “See what happens if you change that story and also how that inner critic voice talks about your work and how you show up.”
Flaxen also offers a masterclass to help people understand where their imposter syndrome comes from and also how they can change their feelings and instead have thoughts of self-belief.
Is there a test for imposter syndrome?
There isn’t a specific test for imposter syndrome, but if you recognise any of the symptoms or types listed above then you may have the condition. Dr Goddard-Crawley said: “A quick self assessment is taking a moment to notice how you talk to yourself and whether or not it matches the way you present in the world. Is there a disparity? This disconnect is often where we find imposter syndrome.”