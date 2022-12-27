First Dates at Christmas will see Fred Sirieix welcome six new singletons to the restaurant for a special festive episode of the Channel 4 reality show

First Dates returns for another festive edition as six new singles are set up on blind dates at a luxury restaurant. Fred Sirieix and the rest of the First Dates team will be on hand to make sure the dates run smoothly, and love could blossom this Christmas time.

The Channel 4 show has been responsible for setting up scores of couples over the years and has launched several spin-offs including the exotic First Dates Hotel and First Dates Teens. The Christmas special of the show has now become vital festive viewing for many fans - this is what to expect from First Dates at Christmas 2022:



Who is on First Dates at Christmas 2022?

Phoebe, 23, who works as a jeweller is one of the singles looking for love at the First Dates restaurant this Christmas. Her date is Charlie, a 23 year old portrait artist and serial proposer (he’s popped the question to five women so far). But if things go well between Charlie and Phoebe he’ll be under pressure to find a ring that will impress a jewellery expert.

Eve, a 34 year old vicar will be joined by 42 year old parish worker Steve. With religion important to both of them, Christmas is the perfect time for the pair to find love. The next pair dining at the restaurant this festive season are ‘Queen of Christmas’ Whitney and part-time DJ Reddy, who will bond over their love of Arsenal.

Rossi, a 19 year old make-up student wants to find a man to watch Christmas movies with on a wintry night. He could find the perfect match in Taylor, an 18 year old law student whose longest relationship to date was counted in hours rather than days.

Is Merlin on First Dates at Christmas?

Merlin Griffiths is expected to appear on First Dates at Christmas 2022. The beloved barman who has been on the show and its spin-offs since the first series was diagnosed with bowel cancer in September 2021.

He has undergone treatment including chemotherapy and now has a stoma. He said that filming for First Dates Hotel was adjusted to accommodate his treatment so that he could still have screen time. In his most recent health update, Merlin said that he was still living with cancer but had undergone a successful operation to have a tumour removed.

Fred will also return as the popular Maître d’, ushering guests into the First Dates restaurant. Fred has also had his own health issues recently. This month he was in hospital for a double knee operation and shared updates on social media saying that it had been a success.

The First Dates Christmas specials are usually filmed several months before they are, so it is unlikely that the operation will have affected filming.

Where is the First Dates at Christmas 2022 restaurant?

The restaurant chosen for the first Christmas special in 2019 was The Wellington Arms, an idyllic country pub in the village of Baughurst, Hampshire. The show returned there the following year but in Christmas 2021 the special was filmed at The Refinery in Spinningfields, Manchester. However, The Refinery has since closed down - it has not yet been revealed where this year’s Christmas special was filmed.

When is First Dates at Christmas on TV?