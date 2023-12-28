The Tourist season 2: BBC release date of TV series, cast with Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, trailer
The second season of The Tourist airs on BBC One in the new year
Freeview channel 276
The Tourist season one followed a mysterious character, played by Jamie Dornan, who found himself in the Australian outback with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He relied on the few clues available to him to piece together his identity before his past caught up with him.
We learned in the first season that Dornan’s amnesiac character’s real name is Elliot Stanley, but the second season will dig deeper into Elliot’s past as the series relocates from Australia to Ireland
The action drama proved very popular, with 6.4 million viewers watching the first episode on BBC iPlayer, making it the third most watched programme on the platform in 2022. This is everything we know so far about the second season:
Is there a trailer for The Tourist season 2?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of The Tourist season 2?
- Jamie Dornan as The Man/ Elliot Stanley
- Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers
- Greg Larsen as Ethan Krum
- Victoria Haralabidou as Lena Pascal
- Olwen Fouéré as Niamh
- Nessa Matthews as Orla McDonnell
- Raresh DiMofte as Tomasz
- Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater
- Mark McKenna as Fergal McDonnell
- Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal McDonnell
- Eoin Duffy as Sgt O'Brien
- Francis Magee as Frank McDonnell
What is season 2 of The Tourist about?
The second season follows Elliot and Helen and they travel to Ireland having been invited by a supposed old friend, Tommy, who could hold important answers about who Elliot is and how he ended up lot in Australia.
However, things take a turn for the worse almost immediately when Elliot is kidnapped by the McDonnell family, enemies of his who want revenge for something he did to them - but Elliot can’t remember how he wronged them. Meanwhile, Helen teams up with a detective to trace Elliot and his kidnappers and save him from their wrath.
When is The Tourist season 2 on TV?
The second season of The Tourist will premiere on BBC One on New Year’s Day 2024 at 9pm. The second episode will be broadcast at the same time on Tuesday January 2, with the remaining episodes airing on Sundays throughout January.
However, for those who don’t want to wait a month to see how the series ends, the full second season will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from 6am on January 1.
Where can you watch The Tourist season 1?
You can stream season one for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. It is also available to watch on Sky or to buy on Apple TV+.
