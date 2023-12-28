The second season of The Tourist airs on BBC One in the new year

The Tourist season one followed a mysterious character, played by Jamie Dornan, who found himself in the Australian outback with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He relied on the few clues available to him to piece together his identity before his past caught up with him.

We learned in the first season that Dornan’s amnesiac character’s real name is Elliot Stanley, but the second season will dig deeper into Elliot’s past as the series relocates from Australia to Ireland

The action drama proved very popular, with 6.4 million viewers watching the first episode on BBC iPlayer, making it the third most watched programme on the platform in 2022. This is everything we know so far about the second season:

Elliot is kidnapped in the second season of The Tourist

Is there a trailer for The Tourist season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Tourist season 2?

Jamie Dornan as The Man/ Elliot Stanley

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

Greg Larsen as Ethan Krum

Victoria Haralabidou as Lena Pascal

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh

Nessa Matthews as Orla McDonnell

Raresh DiMofte as Tomasz

Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

Mark McKenna as Fergal McDonnell

Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal McDonnell

Eoin Duffy as Sgt O'Brien

Francis Magee as Frank McDonnell

Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Dornan in The Tourist season 2

What is season 2 of The Tourist about?

The second season follows Elliot and Helen and they travel to Ireland having been invited by a supposed old friend, Tommy, who could hold important answers about who Elliot is and how he ended up lot in Australia.

However, things take a turn for the worse almost immediately when Elliot is kidnapped by the McDonnell family, enemies of his who want revenge for something he did to them - but Elliot can’t remember how he wronged them. Meanwhile, Helen teams up with a detective to trace Elliot and his kidnappers and save him from their wrath.

When is The Tourist season 2 on TV?

The second season of The Tourist will premiere on BBC One on New Year’s Day 2024 at 9pm. The second episode will be broadcast at the same time on Tuesday January 2, with the remaining episodes airing on Sundays throughout January.

However, for those who don’t want to wait a month to see how the series ends, the full second season will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from 6am on January 1.

Where can you watch The Tourist season 1?