Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Vera is back this weekend and here's some of the times we've seen its star Brenda Blethyn on Wearside.Vera is back this weekend and here's some of the times we've seen its star Brenda Blethyn on Wearside.
Vera is back this weekend and here's some of the times we've seen its star Brenda Blethyn on Wearside.

Vera on ITV: Filming in and around Sunderland with Brenda Blethyn as detective series returns with series 13

Our reporters in the north east have spotted the cameras at Sunderland Uni, the Civic Centre, Washington and all over the place.

By Chris Cordner
2 minutes ago

Drama lovers are in for a treat with the return of crime series Vera.

It's back on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday with headlining star Brenda Blethyn on our screens once more.

She's been a regular visitor to Wearside during filming, as this series of great retro photos show.

The TV cameras have filmed at Sunderland University, the Civic Centre car park, Chester-le-Street and the City Tea Rooms.

And we've seen Brenda at the Washington Riding Centre where she is the patron of a charity.

Now's your chance to catch up on these retro images of a star on Wearside.

The Vera drama series on location at the St Peter's Campus of Sunderland University in June 2019.

1. The crew's in town

The Vera drama series on location at the St Peter's Campus of Sunderland University in June 2019.

It's quite the set-up when the Vera team arrives. Here they are at Sunderland University five years ago.

2. An intricate operation

It's quite the set-up when the Vera team arrives. Here they are at Sunderland University five years ago.

Filming at the City Tea Rooms in 2019. Tell us if you watched the cameras rolling in July that year.

3. And action

Filming at the City Tea Rooms in 2019. Tell us if you watched the cameras rolling in July that year.

Relaxing outside the City Tea Rooms during a brief rest from filming in 2019.

4. Taking a break

Relaxing outside the City Tea Rooms during a brief rest from filming in 2019.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandTVVera StanhopeBrenda BlethynITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.