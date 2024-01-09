HBO Max are celebrating The Sopranos 25th anniversary by sharing deleted scenes, new episodes and a dedicated TikTok

The Sopranos are celebrating their 25th anniversary, with HBO Max surprising fans by sharing a brand new trailer, deleted scenes and a Sopranos TikTok.

It was 25 years ago that audiences first met Tony Soprano, a complicated mob boss played by James Gandolfini. This was not the typical gangster story, instead we watched as the Mafia don tried to navigate illegal activities, family life and therapy as he struggled with panic attacks and his toxic mother.

The series debuted on HBO 1999 on HBO, running for eight seasons and a total of 86 episodes. The finale was controversial, with questions around Tony's demise left hanging. It has since inspired a prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark which starred Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano coming of age.

Often ranked as one of the best TV shows ever, there's lots of events going on to honour the milestone. Most of the celebrations will be taking place in the US, there will be plenty of in-person events including a Satriale's pop-up in New York and Los Angeles on January 10 and "Family Reunion" fan screenings, with the LA one being hosted by Sharon Angela.

Is there a trailer for The Sopranos 25th anniversary?

Yes, HBO Max have shared a trailer looking back on The Sopranos anniversary, offering a "Salute to 25 years of your favourite family". You can watch the trailer below.

Are The Sopranos on TikTok?

To celebrate The Sopranos 25th anniversary, HBO Max have created the "Sopranos in 25" on TikTok. The account recaps every single Sopranos episode (yes all 86 of them), into bitesize 25 second highlight clips, with the aim of bringing the story to a new generation of viewers.

Who was James Gandolfini?

James Gandolfini played the lead role of Mafia boss Tony Soprano in The Sopranos, in what is his most famous role to date he won three Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Golden Globe Award for his outstanding performance of the volatile mob boss. Gandolfini died whilst on holiday in Rome on June 19, 2013, aged 51 after suffering a heart attack.

In June 2023, on the tenth anniversary of his death, former cast members including Michael Imperioli, Edie Falco and Lorraine Bracco shared touching tributes. In a statement on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair, Imperioli wrote: "Forever grateful to have done so much work together, to have spent so much time in your company and for all the generosity and kindness. Miss you lots as do so many on the planet"

Where can you watch The Sopranos in the UK?

The Sopranos is available to watch in the UK on Sky Box Sets, NowTV, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Where can you watch The Many Saints of Newark?