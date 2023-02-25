The SAG Awards 2023 will be broadcast live from Los Angeles this weekend and the full ceremony will be available to watch in the UK for free

Awards season is now well and truly underway - with the Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and Baftas having come and gone and the prestigious Oscars on the horizon.

Next up in the film awards calendar is the SAG awards which will take place this weekend. SAG recognises outstanding acting performances in film and prime time television of the past year - those nominated this year include the likes of Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain, and Steve Carrell.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the way for film with five nominations each, whilst Ozark is the most nominated TV show, with four nods. The nominees were announced by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson.

The main awards show doesn’t have a single hosting pair - different stars from the world of film and TV will introduce each of the 15 awards.

There are 15 awards categories at the 29th SAG Awards

When are the SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles at 5pm on Sunday 26 February - 1am on Monday 27 February in the UK. The ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Who are the SAG Awards 2023 presenters?

Confirmed SAG Award presenters so far are:

Jenna Ortega

Jason Bateman

Jeff Bridges

Aubrey Plaza

Adam Scott

Zendaya

Fran Drescher

Matt Bomer

Ariana DeBose

Eugene Levy

Amy Poehler

Caleb McLaughlin

Ashley Park

Don Cheadle

Emily Blunt

Jessica Chastain

Paul Mescal

Haley Lu Richardson

Antonia Gentry

Andrew Garfield will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sally Field, his co-star in The Amazing Spider-Man films - she played Aunt May to Garfield’s Peter Parker.

What are the SAG Award categories?

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ozark is nominated for four SAG Awards

TV

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

How can you watch the SAG Awards in the UK?

The SAG Awards will be available to watch live in the UK on the Netflix YouTube channel from 1am on Monday. The show is expected to end around 7pm on Sunday Eastern Time (3am on Monday in the UK).

After being streamed on YouTube this year, future SAG Awards shows will be streamed live on Netflix. The official Netflix synopsis for the show states: “The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be a star-studded party like no other – giving you excitement, unexpected reunions, intimate moments onstage and off, and a palpable sense of community.