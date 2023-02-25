Awards season is now well and truly underway - with the Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and Baftas having come and gone and the prestigious Oscars on the horizon.
Next up in the film awards calendar is the SAG awards which will take place this weekend. SAG recognises outstanding acting performances in film and prime time television of the past year - those nominated this year include the likes of Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain, and Steve Carrell.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the way for film with five nominations each, whilst Ozark is the most nominated TV show, with four nods. The nominees were announced by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson.
The main awards show doesn’t have a single hosting pair - different stars from the world of film and TV will introduce each of the 15 awards.
When are the SAG Awards?
The SAG Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles at 5pm on Sunday 26 February - 1am on Monday 27 February in the UK. The ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Who are the SAG Awards 2023 presenters?
Confirmed SAG Award presenters so far are:
- Jenna Ortega
- Jason Bateman
- Jeff Bridges
- Aubrey Plaza
- Adam Scott
- Zendaya
- Fran Drescher
- Matt Bomer
- Ariana DeBose
- Eugene Levy
- Amy Poehler
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Ashley Park
- Don Cheadle
- Emily Blunt
- Jessica Chastain
- Paul Mescal
- Haley Lu Richardson
- Antonia Gentry
Andrew Garfield will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sally Field, his co-star in The Amazing Spider-Man films - she played Aunt May to Garfield’s Peter Parker.
What are the SAG Award categories?
Film
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
TV
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
How can you watch the SAG Awards in the UK?
The SAG Awards will be available to watch live in the UK on the Netflix YouTube channel from 1am on Monday. The show is expected to end around 7pm on Sunday Eastern Time (3am on Monday in the UK).
After being streamed on YouTube this year, future SAG Awards shows will be streamed live on Netflix. The official Netflix synopsis for the show states: “The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be a star-studded party like no other – giving you excitement, unexpected reunions, intimate moments onstage and off, and a palpable sense of community.
“It’s the only show that exclusively honors actors. With a voting body of over 122,600 members, the SAG Awards have the largest and most diverse group of voters in the awards circuit.”