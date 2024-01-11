There are set to be some fashion hits and certainly fails at the forthcoming 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler

Like every awards ceremony, Hollywood’s A list either dress to impress at the Critics’ Choice Awards or fail to deliver on the fashion front and I am sure the 2024 event will be no exception. Over the years, there have been plenty of beautiful dresses to admire and some equally disastrous outfits.

First up when it comes to fashion fails is Nicole Kidman. Let’s discuss the dress she wore to the 2018 Critics’ Choice awards. Yes I love pink, but seriously the see-through element, combined with the long sleeves and ruffles, felt less fashion forward and more fashion backwards.

Next up is Kate Bosworth. She turned up to the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards in a white lace Brock Collection dress. It was most certainly bridal-inspired, but it looked like somebody had tied a rather strange looking napkin to her waist. It would seem that 2018 was the year for fashion mistakes as Jessica Biel turned up the awards in an Oscar de la Renta patterned dress that was simply too fussy.

One of the worst Critics’ Choice outfits to date is the one Canadian star Devery Jacobs chose. She opted for a white silk gown over a black suit, paired with black boots, to the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Hannah Waddingham chose a two-tone dress for the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2023 that was more garish than stylish.

Actress Margaret Qualley chose a floral dress that was far from elegant, the top half and bottom half of the dress didn’t look like they belonged together, not a good look. For the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards, Kristen Wiig decided that it was better to put everything on display and opted for a see-through Rodarte look that was the antithesis of chic.

1 . Don't get me wrong I love hot pink, but Nicole Kidman's dress that she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards in 2018 was a fashion fail. See-through and far from stylish. Don't get me wrong I love hot pink, but Nicole Kidman's dress that she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards in 2018 was a fashion fail. See-through and far from stylish. Photo: Don't get me wrong I love hot pink, but Nicole Kidman's dress that she wore to the Critics' Choice Awards in 2018 was a fashion fail. See-through and far from stylish.

2 . Kate Bosworth white lace dress from the Brock Collection that she wore to the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards was most certainly bridal-inspired but it looked like she had a napkin tied round her waist! Kate Bosworth white lace dress from the Brock Collection that she wore to the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards was most certainly bridal-inspired but it looked like she had a napkin tied round her waist! Photo: getty

3 . Mmm, it would seem that 2018 was quite the year for bad outfits. Jessica Biel's dress may have been by Oscar de la Renta, but as far as I was concerned, it was too busy when it comes to patterns. Mmm, it would seem that 2018 was quite the year for bad outfits. Jessica Biel's dress may have been by Oscar de la Renta, but as far as I was concerned, it was too busy when it comes to patterns Photo: getty

4 . Oh dear oh dear. Devery Jacobs chose to wear a white dress over a black suit to the Critics' Choice Awards in 2023. Oh dear oh dear. Devery Jacobs chose to wear a white dress over a black suit to the Critics' Choice Awards in 2023 Photo: getty