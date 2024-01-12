Sexy Beast TV series 2024: Paramount+ prequel release date, cast, trailer - where to watch Ray Winstone film
A Paramount+ prequel series to Sexy Beast is coming to the streamer in the UK this month. The original film, released in 2000 starred Ben Kingsley as gangster Don Logan, Ray Winstone as Gal, a retired safecracker, and Ian McShane as crime boss Teddy Bass. Don pulls Gal out of a happy retirement with his wife DeeDee for one last job, but Don’s temper causes problems, resulting in him being killed, and forcing Gal to cover up the murder.
The new prequel series is set in the early 1990s and follows the relationship between friends Don Logan and Gal as they rise up the ranks of East London’s organised crime scene, around a decade before the events of the film. It also explores Gal’s burgeoning romance with his future wife, adult film star DeeDee.
When the pair come into contact with Teddy Bass, a formidable London crime boss, they are tasked with a high stakes job that carries great risk, and even greater rewards.
Is there a trailer for Sexy Beast?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Sexy Beast 2024?
- James McArdle as Gal Dove
- Emun Elliott as Don Logan
- Stephen Moyer as Teddy Bass
- Tamsin Greig as Cecilia
- Sarah Greene as Deedee Harrison
- Stanley Morgan as Tommy
- Megan Morgan as Sandy
- Michael Obiora as Dutch
- Simona Zivkovska as Trudy Johnson
- Nicola Wright as Kath Kern
- Colin Mace as Keith Kern
- Eliza Bennett as Marjorie
- Paul Thornley as Jeff Leighton
- Joshua Samuels as Frank
- Sophia La Porta as Sara
Where was Sexy Beast 2024 filmed?
Despite being set in London, the series was shot at The Depot in Liverpool, a purpose built studio featuring two 20,000 sq. ft units, which opened in 2022. Sexy Beast is the first production to use the studio on a long term basis, hiring the space for seven months in late 2022.
The Depot has also been used to host live performances of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes, and will be welcome more film and TV projects in the future.
When is the release date of Sexy Beast?
The first episode of the eight-part series will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday January 25. The release dates for the rest of the series has not yet been confirmed.
Where can you watch Sexy Beast film?
The original 2000 movie starring Ray Winstone and Ben Kinglsey is not available to stream alongside the series on Paramount+. Unfortunately, the film is not included with any UK streaming package.
However, you can rent of buy the film from Apple TV, Amazon, the Sky Store, and more, with prices starting from £2.49 to rent, and from £3.99 to buy.
