A Paramount+ prequel series to Sexy Beast is coming to the streamer in the UK this month. The original film, released in 2000 starred Ben Kingsley as gangster Don Logan, Ray Winstone as Gal, a retired safecracker, and Ian McShane as crime boss Teddy Bass. Don pulls Gal out of a happy retirement with his wife DeeDee for one last job, but Don’s temper causes problems, resulting in him being killed, and forcing Gal to cover up the murder.

The new prequel series is set in the early 1990s and follows the relationship between friends Don Logan and Gal as they rise up the ranks of East London’s organised crime scene, around a decade before the events of the film. It also explores Gal’s burgeoning romance with his future wife, adult film star DeeDee.

When the pair come into contact with Teddy Bass, a formidable London crime boss, they are tasked with a high stakes job that carries great risk, and even greater rewards.

Emun Elliot as Don Logan and James McArdle as Gal Dove in Sexy Beast. Image: Matt Towers/Paramount+

Is there a trailer for Sexy Beast?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Sexy Beast 2024?

James McArdle as Gal Dove

Emun Elliott as Don Logan

Stephen Moyer as Teddy Bass

Tamsin Greig as Cecilia

Sarah Greene as Deedee Harrison

Stanley Morgan as Tommy

Megan Morgan as Sandy

Michael Obiora as Dutch

Simona Zivkovska as Trudy Johnson

Nicola Wright as Kath Kern

Colin Mace as Keith Kern

Eliza Bennett as Marjorie

Paul Thornley as Jeff Leighton

Joshua Samuels as Frank

Sophia La Porta as Sara

Ben Kingsley and Ray Winstone in the 2000 film, Sexy Beast. Pic: 20thC.Fox/Everett/Shutterstock

Where was Sexy Beast 2024 filmed?

Despite being set in London, the series was shot at The Depot in Liverpool, a purpose built studio featuring two 20,000 sq. ft units, which opened in 2022. Sexy Beast is the first production to use the studio on a long term basis, hiring the space for seven months in late 2022.

The Depot has also been used to host live performances of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes, and will be welcome more film and TV projects in the future.

When is the release date of Sexy Beast?

The first episode of the eight-part series will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday January 25. The release dates for the rest of the series has not yet been confirmed.

Where can you watch Sexy Beast film?

The original 2000 movie starring Ray Winstone and Ben Kinglsey is not available to stream alongside the series on Paramount+. Unfortunately, the film is not included with any UK streaming package.