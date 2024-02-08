Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Considered a classic in the cinema world now, some critics back when it was first released, were not as receptive to Scorcese’s works as they are today. One critic in particular, Leonard Maltin, gave a rating of only 2 stars and called it a "gory, cold-blooded story of a sick man's lurid descent into violence" that was "ugly and unredeeming,” despite many others considering the film an immediate masterpiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the film became notorious, not merely for its ultraviolet moments involving the film’s protagonist, Travis Bickle - played by Robert De Niro and giving birth to the phrase “you talkin’ to me?” in the process. The casting of Jodie Foster as the young prostitute Bickle feels he has to save, Iris, prompted the Oscar winner years later to admit she felt uncomfortable on set regarding the treatment of her character.

She did however consider De Niro, who helped Scorcese direct the 12-year-old Foster, a mentor to her and that his advice given during the filming of “Taxi Driver” was imperative to her growth as an actress throughout her successful career.

US actress Jodie Foster, star of the film "Taxi driver" directed by Martin Scorsese is pictured during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 1976. (Photo by - / AFP)

Then there was the controversy surrounding John Hinckley Jr., who stated his motivations towards the assassination attempt of then US president Ronald Regan in 1981 was triggered by De Niro's character in the film and his fixation on trying to impress the young Foster. This event almost led Scorcese to quit filmmaking - 47 years later, Scorcese once again is about to step out on the red carpet to potentially earn only his second Best Director Oscar in his filmmaking career.

What is “Taxi Driver” about?

“In New York City, Travis Bickle takes a job as a night shift taxi driver to cope with his chronic insomnia and loneliness, frequenting adult movie theatres and keeping a diary in which he consciously attempts to include aphorisms such as "you're only as healthy as you feel.”

Who stars in “Taxi Driver”

Advertisement

Advertisement

IMDB lists the following performers in lead roles in “Taxi Driver”

Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle

Jodie Foster as Iris Steensma

Cybill Shepherd as Betsy

Harvey Keitel as Matthew "Sport" Higgins

Albert Brooks as Tom

Leonard Harris as Senator Charles Palantine

Peter Boyle as "Wizard"

Steven Prince as "Easy Andy", the Gun Salesman

Martin Scorsese as "Passenger Watching Silhouette"/Man Outside Palantine Headquarters

Harry Northup as "Doughboy"

Victor Argo as Melio, the Bodega Clerk

Joe Spinell as The Personnel Officer

Did “Taxi Driver” win any awards?

US actors Jodie Foster (L) and Robert de Niro, leading roles of Martin Scorsese film "Taxi driver", are pictured during the 30th Cannes Film Festival 20 May 1976. (Photo by - / AFP)

While it didn’t fare well at the Oscars, “Taxi Driver” was celebrated internationally with the film earning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976 - perhaps the biggest honour the film received after its release.

Where can I stream “Taxi Driver” in the United Kingdom?

“Taxi Driver” is available to rent or buy through all leading digital stores

When is the 96th Academy Awards taking place?