Oscars 2024 | This week in 1976, Martin Scorcese’s “Taxi Driver” was released, earning his first Oscar nod
Martin Scorcese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is one of the top contenders for Best Pictures at this year’s Academy Awards, marking his tenth film to receive that accolade. But go back 47 years and one of his most celebrated works, “Taxi Driver” was released theatrically across the United States - earning Marty his first Best Picture nomination.
Considered a classic in the cinema world now, some critics back when it was first released, were not as receptive to Scorcese’s works as they are today. One critic in particular, Leonard Maltin, gave a rating of only 2 stars and called it a "gory, cold-blooded story of a sick man's lurid descent into violence" that was "ugly and unredeeming,” despite many others considering the film an immediate masterpiece.
But the film became notorious, not merely for its ultraviolet moments involving the film’s protagonist, Travis Bickle - played by Robert De Niro and giving birth to the phrase “you talkin’ to me?” in the process. The casting of Jodie Foster as the young prostitute Bickle feels he has to save, Iris, prompted the Oscar winner years later to admit she felt uncomfortable on set regarding the treatment of her character.
She did however consider De Niro, who helped Scorcese direct the 12-year-old Foster, a mentor to her and that his advice given during the filming of “Taxi Driver” was imperative to her growth as an actress throughout her successful career.
Then there was the controversy surrounding John Hinckley Jr., who stated his motivations towards the assassination attempt of then US president Ronald Regan in 1981 was triggered by De Niro's character in the film and his fixation on trying to impress the young Foster. This event almost led Scorcese to quit filmmaking - 47 years later, Scorcese once again is about to step out on the red carpet to potentially earn only his second Best Director Oscar in his filmmaking career.
What is “Taxi Driver” about?
“In New York City, Travis Bickle takes a job as a night shift taxi driver to cope with his chronic insomnia and loneliness, frequenting adult movie theatres and keeping a diary in which he consciously attempts to include aphorisms such as "you're only as healthy as you feel.”
Who stars in “Taxi Driver”
IMDB lists the following performers in lead roles in “Taxi Driver”
- Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle
- Jodie Foster as Iris Steensma
- Cybill Shepherd as Betsy
- Harvey Keitel as Matthew "Sport" Higgins
- Albert Brooks as Tom
- Leonard Harris as Senator Charles Palantine
- Peter Boyle as "Wizard"
- Steven Prince as "Easy Andy", the Gun Salesman
- Martin Scorsese as "Passenger Watching Silhouette"/Man Outside Palantine Headquarters
- Harry Northup as "Doughboy"
- Victor Argo as Melio, the Bodega Clerk
- Joe Spinell as The Personnel Officer
Did “Taxi Driver” win any awards?
While it didn’t fare well at the Oscars, “Taxi Driver” was celebrated internationally with the film earning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976 - perhaps the biggest honour the film received after its release.
Where can I stream “Taxi Driver” in the United Kingdom?
“Taxi Driver” is available to rent or buy through all leading digital stores
When is the 96th Academy Awards taking place?
The 96th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 10 2024 at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, California from 7pm EST, with live coverage broadcast on ITV and ITVX this year.
