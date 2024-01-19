Marvel star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is current favourite to be the next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the bookies’ favourite to play the next James Bond in ‘Bond 26’ the as yet untitled future film instalment which will introduce Daniel Craig’s replacement.

The actor regularly appears on lists beating the likes of Superman actor Henry Cavill, Snowfall star Damson Idris, and Happy Valley’s villain James Norton.

Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to big movie franchises, having taken on roles in some of the highest grossing films of all time. As he leads the pack in the race to play the next 007, we take a look at the actor’s career so far and his personal life.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current favourite to play the next James Bond

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Taylor-Johnson is a 33 year old English actor from Buckinghamshire whose lead role as Dave in superhero comedy Kick-Ass put him on the map, though his earlier roles included parts in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, The Illusionist, and Nowhere Boy.

Following Kick-Ass, he starred in Savages and Anna Karenina before reprising his Kick-Ass role in the 2013 sequel. His career moved up a level after he took on the part of Quicksilver in Avengers sequel Age of Ultron, the fourth highest grossing film of the year. This was followed by parts in other big budget productions including Outlaw/King, Tenet, The King’s Man and Bullet Train.

Taylor-Johnson will return to the Marvel as a different character, taking on the titular role in Sony's Kraven the Hunter, coming to cinemas in October. He is also set to star in Robert Eggers vampire horror Nosferatu, and action comedy The Fall Guy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in upcoming Sony film Kraven the Hunter

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s wife?

The actor is married to Sam Taylor, 56, who is 23 years his senior. The pair met in 2009 on the set of John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, which Sam directed when he was 18 and she was 42 - they announced their engagement at the film’s premiere and married in 2012. Aaron’s surname was Johnson whilst Sam’s was Taylor-Wood, and the pair combined their names when they married.

Sam has also worked as a director on Fifty Shades of Grey, A Million Little Pieces, and one episode of action drama Hunters. She will also direct the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

She has her own Bond connection as she directed the 2011 short film James Bond Supports International Women's Day which featured Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench in character and Bond and M as they highlight the need for greater gender equality.

Aaron and Sam have two children together, daughters Romy and Wylda - Sam has two other children who Aaron co-parents from her previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling.

What are Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s chances of being the next James Bond?

