Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and TV personality Georgia Harrison have been included on the BBC 100 Women 2023 list. Photographs by Getty

Some well-known names have been included in the BBC 100 Women 2023 and on the list are the likes of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and former US First Lady Michelle Obama. On the list for Entertainment & Sport is TV personality Georgia Harrison as the BBC revealed that after she “became a victim of image-based sexual abuse, she decided to use her story to help tackle violence against women and change the way the UK views consent.”

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most well-known figures on the BBC 100 Women 2023 list. She founded the ‘Girls Opportunity Alliance,’ which according to the Obamas' website, “seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education, allowing them to achieve their full potential.” As well as founding the ‘Girls Opportunity Alliance’ she has been involved with other initiatives, including ‘Let’s Move!’ which is all about helping parents raise healthier children.

Amal Clooney has been included in the Politics & Advocacy category on the BBC 100 Women 2023 list. As well as having led cases involving sexual violence against women in Malawi and Kenya, Amal is also the co-founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, On the website for the Clooney Fundation, Amal and Hollywood actor husband George Clooney reveal that they “founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice because we believe in a world where human rights are protected and no one is above the law.”

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan has also been included on the BBC 100 Women 2023 list. For those of you who are not familiar with Huda Kattan, she is an American makeup artist who quit her job to launch a blog in 2010. She founded the cosmetics line Huda Beauty in 2013 as she couldn’t find false eyelashes to buy. According to Forbes, “Private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners acquired a small minority stake in 2017 that valued the company at $1.2 billion.” In 2023, she was on the list for Forbes America’s Richest Self-Made Women 2023: Youngest Self-Made Women,’ her net worth was put at $400 million.