The Lionesses and Manchester United star has made a name for herself by speaking up against injustice and battling demons to reach footballing success.

Mary Earps is favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award (Image: Getty Images)

England goalkeeper Mary Earps is the frontrunner to win the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Tuesday night after a brilliant footballing year which saw the Lionesses reach the Women's World Cup final for the first time.

Earps played every minute of the side's seven matches, keeping three clean sheets and winning the World Cup's Golden Glove Award. The 30-year-old pulled off an iconic penalty save in the final against Spain, filling the nation with hope of an England comeback, which ultimately wasn't to be as Sarina Wiegmann's side lost 1-0.

The past 12 months between the sticks have certainly been memorable for the Manchester United star, who will be the centre of attention in Salford during the BBC ceremony. Earps is against cricketer Stuart Broad, athlete Katrina Johnson-Thompson, jockey Frankie Dettori, tennis star Alfie Hewitt and golfer Rory McIlroy for the Sports Personality of the Year prize.

Why Mary Earps nearly quit football for good

Earps' rise to this year's sporting stardom hasn't always been easy and the shot-stopper was close to quitting football completely just three years ago after failing to earn a spot in the England side back in September 2020. At that time, Wiegmann preferred Carly Telford, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton and Sandy MacIver.

The Nottingham-born SPOTY nominee has spoken of her family having to literally 'pick her up off the kitchen floor' as she dealt with the heartbreak of that decision and weighed up if a career in the sport was the way forward for her. Earps said: "I got to a point where I felt I had sort of reached my limits. I had given football a good go but wasn't quite good enough. I had responsibilities, I had a mortgage and it wasn't adding up."

Mary Earps' love for travel - and does she have a partner?

Away from the football pitch, Earps is a keen traveller and regularly shares snaps of her trips abroad on social media for followers to see. Before the World Cup began in Australia this summer, Earps and teammates enjoyed time on the beach and struggled to contain their excitement as they took a boat trip whale watching.

In recent years she's also enjoyed beautiful trips to Greece, sharing snaps with a cheesy pun on Instagram, as she labelled her travels in 2022 as the 'summer of dreams'. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Madrid and Portugal have also been recent destinations.

The star's trips tend to be with family and friends and Earps has shared how close she is with her relatives, who played a key role in getting her into football. She told GQ that it was during a kickabout in the garden with her dad and brother that she discovered her passion for football. She added: "I was playing a local Saturday match and saved a penalty. Goalkeeping is a very individual position. I never wanted to do anything else."

Earps has a big online presence with over 700,000 followers on Instagram and one million followers on TikTok but chooses to keep her love life away from the spotlight. It is believed that the star is single having holidayed and attended award ceremonies with friends rather than a partner.

Dr Earps - Lioness goalkeeper is university brainbox

The FIFA Best Women's Goalkeeper is also a whizz in the classroom and has a degree in information management and business studies from Loughborough University, which she gained in 2016. The institute recently honoured Earps with an honorary doctorate for her contributions to women's football.

Earps said: "To be awarded an honorary doctorate is pretty incredible. It's great to be part of the growth of women's football. Many people have come before us and we've stood on their shoulders and benefited from that. Hopefully, future generations will equally benefit from what we've achieved in this time."

In October, Earps responded to criticism from a fan who labelled the star 'too busy and important' for not stopping to interact after a Manchester United win over Everton. Sharing a screenshot of the comment, the goalkeeper hit back: “We’re obviously so grateful that thousands and thousands of people want to meet us and come and talk to us, but the reality of it is, if that’s the expectation, we’re always going to fall short, and I think the emphasis on it needs to switch now. We love that we can be so connected because of how the game has grown, but equally, we are subject to a lot of comments and unnecessary … I don’t want to say abuse, because that’s a bit strong, but at times it’s just an addition to the game that we don’t need … We’re doing our best.”

Earps has regularly won plaudits for her response to criticism and controversy, also being praised for her handling of the 'hurtful' decision of Nike not to sell replica Lionesses shirts this summer. Since then, the clothing manufacturers have released some goalkeeper jerseys, which have sold out each time.

Speaking this summer, the England star said: "For my own family and friends and loved ones not to be able to buy my shirt, I know that sounds like 'oh Mary, what a horrible problem', but on a personal level that is really hard. I have been trying to go through the correct channels as much as possible, which is why I have not spoken on it publicly.

"On a personal level, it is hugely hurtful. There has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation. I can't really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try. It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful."

