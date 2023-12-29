Golden Globes 2024: Succession and The Bear the betting favourites to earn TV awards at ceremony
Could HBO’s critical darling “Succession” sweep the Golden Globes next year in the field of television, or will “The Last of Us” stop Waystar-Royco’s domination?
and live on Freeview channel 276
HBO’s critically acclaimed dark comedy, “Succession,” is the heavy favourite to scoop several television awards at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, taking place next weekend and officially kicking off awards season 2024. While a lot of the emphasis might be on the film nominees and predicting the 2024 Oscars, the television awards are considered a prelude to the Primetime Emmy Awards, indicating who might be walking home with a gong at that ceremony.
The show, which concluded earlier this year, is up for Best Drama, with Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox all considered favourites in the Best Actor race, while Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen are considered the clear favourites to win Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. But another acclaimed HBO series, “The Last of Us,” is the second favourite beneath “Succession,” with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey earning acting nominations respectively.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FX’s comedy series “The Bear” also dominates the proceedings in the TV comedy categories, with Jeremy Allen White, who is about to hit theatres in the UK in A24’s “The Iron Claw,” and Ayo Edebiri the favourites to pick up the acting awards. One of this year’s most talked about Netflix limited series, “Beef,” is also considered the favourite to pick up the Best Limited Series/Movie award, with its stars Steven Yuen and Ali Wong the favourites to pick up the acting awards from that category also.
What are the current booking odds for the television categories at the 2024 Golden Globes?
Betting odds sourced from Gold Derby and are correct as of writing
Best Drama
- “Succession” - 82/25
- “The Last of Us” - 4/1
- “The Crown” - 5/1
- “The Morning Show” - 6/1
- “The Diplomat” - 13/2
- “1923” - 7/1
Best Actor - TV Drama
- Kieran Culkin - “Succession” (71/20)
- Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us” (4/1)
- Jeremy Strong - “Succession” (9/2)
- Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses” (6/1)
- Brian Cox - “Succession” (13/2)
- Dominic West - “The Crown” (7/1)
Best Actress - TV Drama
- Sarah Snook - “Succession” (10/3)
- Bella Ramsay - “The Last of Us” (4/1)
- Keri Russell - “The Diplomat” (5/1)
- Imelda Staunton - “The Crown” (6/1)
- Emma Stone - “The Curse” (13/2)
- Helen Mirren - “1923” (7/1)
Best TV Comedy Series
- “The Bear” - 17/5
- “Jury Duty” - 9/2
- “Only Murders in The Building” - 5/1
- “Abbott Elementary” - 11/2
- “Ted Lasso” - 6/1
- “Barry” - 7/1
Best Actor - Comedy Series
- Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear” (10/3)
- Bill Hader - “Barry” (9/2)
- Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso” (9/2)
- Martin Short - “Only Murders in The Building” (11/2)
- Steve Martin - “Only Murders in The Building” (13/2)
- Jason Segel - “Shrinking” (7/1)
Best Actress - Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear” (7/2)
- Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary” (4/1)
- Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face” (9/2)
- Selena Gomez - “Only Murders in The Building” (6/1)
- Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (6/1)
- Elle Fanning - “The Great” (7/1)
Best Limited TV Series/Movie
- “Beef” - 10/3
- “Fargo” - 9/2
- “Daisy Jones and the Six” - 5/1
- “Lessons in Chemistry” - 11/2
- “Fellow Travellers” - 13/2
- “All the Light We Cannot See” - 7/1
Best Actor - Limited TV Series/Movie
- Steven Yeun - “Beef” (82/85)
- Jon Hamm - “Fargo” (4/1)
- Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travellers” (9/2)
- David Oyelowo - “Lawman: Bass Reeves” (6/1)
- Sam Claflin “Daisy Jones and the Six” (13/2)
- Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers” (7/1)
Best Actress - Limited TV Series/Movie
- Ali Wong - “Beef” (10/3)
- Brie Larson - “Lessons in Chemistry” (4/1)
- Riley Keogh - “Daisy Jones and the Six” (5/1)
- Juno Temple - “Fargo” (11/2)
- Rachel Weisz - “Dead Ringers” (6/1)
- Elizabeth Olsen - “Love and Death” (7/1)
Best Supporting Actor - TV
- Matthew Macfadyen - “Succession” (18/5)
- James Marsden - “Jury Duty” (4/1)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - “The Bear” (5/1)
- Billy Crudup - “The Morning Show” (11/2)
- Alan Ruck - “Succession” (13/2)
- Alexander Skarsgard - “Succession” (7/1)
Best Supporting Actress - TV
- Meryl Streep - “Only Murders in the Building” (7/2)
- Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown” (4/1)
- Abby Elliot - “The Bear” (11/2)
- Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso” (11/2)
- J. Smith-Cameron - “Succession” (11/2)
- Christina Ricci - “Yellowjackets” (7/1)
Best TV Stand-up Performance
- Chris Rock - “Selective Outrage” (18/5)
- Trevor Noah - “Where Was I?” (9/2)
- Ricky Gervais - “Armageddon” (9/2)
- Wanda Sykes - “I’m an Entertainer” (11/2)
- Sarah Silverman - “Someone You Love” (6/1)
- Amy Schumer - “Emergency Contact” (15/2)
When is the 81st Golden Globe Awards taking place?
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 7 2024 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA.
Where can I watch the 2024 Golden Globes in the United Kingdom?
Last year, UK viewers could watch the Golden Globe Awards on Sky and NOW, but this year the show will be available in the UK exclusively through streaming service Paramount+. Paramount+ currently offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers and is billed at £6.99 per month after that.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.