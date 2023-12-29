Could HBO’s critical darling “Succession” sweep the Golden Globes next year in the field of television, or will “The Last of Us” stop Waystar-Royco’s domination?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the current booking odds for the television categories at the 2024 Golden Globes?

Betting odds sourced from Gold Derby and are correct as of writing

Best Drama

“Succession” - 82/25 “The Last of Us” - 4/1 “The Crown” - 5/1 “The Morning Show” - 6/1 “The Diplomat” - 13/2 “1923” - 7/1

Best Actor - TV Drama

Kieran Culkin - “Succession” (71/20) Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us” (4/1) Jeremy Strong - “Succession” (9/2) Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses” (6/1) Brian Cox - “Succession” (13/2) Dominic West - “The Crown” (7/1)

Best Actress - TV Drama

Sarah Snook - “Succession” (10/3) Bella Ramsay - “The Last of Us” (4/1) Keri Russell - “The Diplomat” (5/1) Imelda Staunton - “The Crown” (6/1) Emma Stone - “The Curse” (13/2) Helen Mirren - “1923” (7/1)

Best TV Comedy Series

“The Bear” - 17/5 “Jury Duty” - 9/2 “Only Murders in The Building” - 5/1 “Abbott Elementary” - 11/2 “Ted Lasso” - 6/1 “Barry” - 7/1

Best Actor - Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White - “The Bear” (10/3) Bill Hader - “Barry” (9/2) Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso” (9/2) Martin Short - “Only Murders in The Building” (11/2) Steve Martin - “Only Murders in The Building” (13/2) Jason Segel - “Shrinking” (7/1)

Best Actress - Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri - “The Bear” (7/2) Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary” (4/1) Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face” (9/2) Selena Gomez - “Only Murders in The Building” (6/1) Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (6/1) Elle Fanning - “The Great” (7/1)

Best Limited TV Series/Movie

“Beef” - 10/3 “Fargo” - 9/2 “Daisy Jones and the Six” - 5/1 “Lessons in Chemistry” - 11/2 “Fellow Travellers” - 13/2 “All the Light We Cannot See” - 7/1

Best Actor - Limited TV Series/Movie

Steven Yeun - “Beef” (82/85) Jon Hamm - “Fargo” (4/1) Matt Bomer - “Fellow Travellers” (9/2) David Oyelowo - “Lawman: Bass Reeves” (6/1) Sam Claflin “Daisy Jones and the Six” (13/2) Woody Harrelson - “White House Plumbers” (7/1)

Best Actress - Limited TV Series/Movie

Ali Wong - “Beef” (10/3) Brie Larson - “Lessons in Chemistry” (4/1) Riley Keogh - “Daisy Jones and the Six” (5/1) Juno Temple - “Fargo” (11/2) Rachel Weisz - “Dead Ringers” (6/1) Elizabeth Olsen - “Love and Death” (7/1)

Best Supporting Actor - TV

Matthew Macfadyen - “Succession” (18/5) James Marsden - “Jury Duty” (4/1) Ebon Moss-Bachrach - “The Bear” (5/1) Billy Crudup - “The Morning Show” (11/2) Alan Ruck - “Succession” (13/2) Alexander Skarsgard - “Succession” (7/1)

Best Supporting Actress - TV

Meryl Streep - “Only Murders in the Building” (7/2) Elizabeth Debicki - “The Crown” (4/1) Abby Elliot - “The Bear” (11/2) Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso” (11/2) J. Smith-Cameron - “Succession” (11/2) Christina Ricci - “Yellowjackets” (7/1)

Best TV Stand-up Performance

Chris Rock - “Selective Outrage” (18/5) Trevor Noah - “Where Was I?” (9/2) Ricky Gervais - “Armageddon” (9/2) Wanda Sykes - “I’m an Entertainer” (11/2) Sarah Silverman - “Someone You Love” (6/1) Amy Schumer - “Emergency Contact” (15/2)

When is the 81st Golden Globe Awards taking place?

Where can I watch the 2024 Golden Globes in the United Kingdom?