This weekend will see the red carpet laid out for the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles which kicks off award season. The 81st Golden Globe Award ceremony is set to take place Sunday 7 January from 8pm ET/ 5pm PT time. The award show will celebrate the year’s best films and TV with Barbie leading the films with nine nominations out of the 26 categories. Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon are also in the running to earn quite a few awards.

This year the Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy. It will be the first time the comedian will host the ceremony following in the footsteps of stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael who hosted in 2023. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have also previously hosted the ceremony and not forgetting Ricky Gervais.

Alongside this year's host will be a long list of celebrities presenting the nominees with their awards. The first round of confirmed stars included Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams, and Will Ferrell. With the second set of presenters being confirmed as America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore, and Simu Liu.

As well as enjoying a glamorous evening, the winners and presenters will also take home a luxury goody bag worth over $500,000. The exclusive gift bag features a selection of more than 35 luxurious products and experiences including a Metier Marrakech Brown Suede Bag, a five-day luxury yacht charter in Indonesia, a session with a celebrity tattoo artist, an LED facemask from CurrentBody, and bespoke, custom-made sneakers from Opie Way. Jealous much!