Timothée Chalamet finally breaks out into song in the latest trailer for ‘Wonka’ | When is it released?
He certainly looks the part, but does Timothee Chalamet sound the part of Willy Wonka? The new ‘Wonka’ trailer leaves us begging for more.
It may only be a slight refrain from the classic sung by Gene Wilder, but fans of the upcoming ‘Wonka’ film starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular character have finally been gifted a small glimpse into the musical numbers from the film - with the latest trailer offering a brief but exciting chance to hear Chalamet sing.
The unnerving but distinctive version of “Pure Imagination” can be heard midway through the new TV spot, featuring British actress Sally Hawkins in the role of what appears to be Willy Wonka’s mother, interspersed with footage of the film showing Wonka arriving outside the gates of what can only be the future Wonka Chocolate Factory. Have a look and, more importantly, listen for yourself.
Chalamet’s singing voice was previously commented on by ‘Wonka’ director Paul King, who revealed in an interview with Total Film "[Chalamet]'s got a beautiful singing voice," the filmmaker said. The person it reminded me of was Bing Crosby. There's quite a range because it does go from a couple of bigger, showstopper-y sort of things, to moments of real, pure emotion and he can do it all… I'm going to sound like a crazed fan."
Directed and co-written by King, who wrote and directed the Paddington films, ‘Wonka’ chronicles the origin story of the chocolatier extraordinaire, from selling chocolate in a small candy store to becoming the eccentric genius fans got to know in the original story and film, which despite its cult popularity over the years was not a box office success, as revealed by Gene Wilder during an interview on The Frank Skinner Show in 1997.
‘Wonka’ is the third cinematic adaption of Roal Dahl’s classic book, ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,’ with the iconic Gene Wilder-led ‘Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory’ released in 1971 and the not-so-iconic Tim Burton retooling starring Johnny Depp, ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’ in 2005.
Who else stars in ‘Wonka’?
IMDB has listed the following performers in main roles in the upcoming ‘Wonka’ film:
- Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka
- Calah Lane as Noodle
- Keegan-Michael Key as the Chief-of-Police
- Paterson Joseph as Arthur Slugworth
- Matt Lucas as Prodnose
- Mathew Baynton as Ficklegruber
- Sally Hawkins as Willy Wonka's mother
- Rowan Atkinson as Father Julius
- Jim Carter as Abacus Crunch
- Tom Davis as Bleacher
- Olivia Colman as Mrs Scrubbit
- Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa
- Natasha Rothwell as Piper Benz
- Rich Fulcher as Larry Chucklesworth
- Rakhee Thakrar as Lottie Bell
- Kobna Holdbrook-Smith
- Simon Farnaby
- Colin O'Brien
- Ellie White
- Murray McArthur
- Tracy Ifeachor
- Isy Suttie
When is ‘Wonka’ released in cinemas?
‘Wonka’ is released in cinemas just in time for the Christmas season on December 15 2023