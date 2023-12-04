There are plenty of movies to watch this Chanukah, here are some of our favourites

These are the best Hanukkah movies to watch this holiday season (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Hanukkah Sameach, Chanukah is kicking off this week, time to dust off your Hanukiah, there are eight nights of celebrations to enjoy with all the family. But after you've filled up on latkes and sufganiyot is there any better way to unwind than by watching a holiday film?

Whilst there are lots of Christmas movies out there, it can be hard trying to find something to watch that represents Hanukkah. To help you choose what to watch this year, we’ve reviewed a selection of Chanukah movies and handpicked the best of the bunch.

8 Gifts of Hanukkah

Enter the Hanukkah romantic comedy, Inbar Lavi plays Sara Levin, an optometrist who receives a special gift each night of Hanukkah from a secret admirer. Will she discover their identity before Hanukkah ends?

Mistletoes and Menorahs

Fancy another romcom? A toy executive has to learn about Hanukkah as fast as possible, she seeks out the help of her co-workers Jewish friend. After clashing, the pair start to get along and feelings quickly develop.

Eight Crazy Nights

Not one for kids, this animated movie by none other than Adam Sandler follows the journey of a 30-something who gets into legal trouble after partying too hard over the holidays. A judge gives him a second chance and he is tasked with doing community service for a local basketball team.

Fiddler on the Roof

An adaptation of the 1964 Broadway show, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a poor father to five daughters in pre-revolutionary Russia. Against the odds and his children's protests, he tries to keep up Jewish tradition, despite the rise in antisemitism.

A Rugrats Chanukah

The Hanukkah cartoon from youth, the Rugrats Chanukah special originally aired in 1996. Tommy, Dil, Chucky, Angelica, Lil, and Phil learn about the magic of Hanukkah from Grandpa Boris and great uncle Shlomo.

The Night Before

One for the adults, The Night Before stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie as three friends who meet up on Christmas Eve for the last time to take part in their yearly tradition of living it large. They decide to take things out with a bang, scoring tickets to New York's hottest event the Nutcracker Ball.

A Serious Man

From the Cohen Brothers, A Serious Man tells the story of Jewish physics professor, Larry Gopnik, who seeks advice from Rabbis as events start to unravel in his personal and professional life.

An American Tail