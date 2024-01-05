The opening gala of the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival took place overnight, with a host of awards handed out - including to Billie Eilish

Eilish dedicated her award to “Anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like ‘what’s the point?' We all feel like that occasionally.” She continued: “I have really not wanted to be here. Sorry, dark, damn. I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way. I want to say to anyone that feels that way, be patient with yourself, and know that it’s worth it all. And I think it’s good to be alive.”

Director Greta Gerwig, who won the Director of the Year award, presented Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas with the glass trophy. Gerwig was presented with the award by Margot Robbie and America Ferrera.

During the opening of the festival, several awards were presented to various individuals for their outstanding contributions. Actor Paul Giamatti from "The Holdovers" received the Icon Award, while his co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph was presented with the Breakout Award. The Vanguard Award was given to Martin Scorsese, the director of "Killers of the Flower Moon," as well as the movie's executive producer and actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, and actor Lily Gladstone. These awardees were introduced by Geoffrey Standing Bear, the Principal Chief of the Osage Nation.

What is the Palm Springs Film Festival Chairman’s Award?

The Palm Springs International Film Festival Chairman's Award is an honor presented annually at the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF). The Chairman's Award is given to individuals in recognition of their significant achievements in the film industry. The award is bestowed by the festival's chairman, and recipients are typically celebrated for their outstanding contributions to cinema.

Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Jennifer Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon

Full list of winners at the Palm Springs Film Festival 2024 opening gala

Chairman's Award: Billie and Finneas Eilish

International Star Award: Carey Mulligan

Desert Palm Achievement Award - Actor: Cillian Murphy

Spotlight Award - Actor: Colman Domingo

Spotlight Award - Actress Danielle Brooks

Breakthrough Performance Award: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Breakthrough Performance Award) presented by Giamatti;

Desert Palm Achievement Award - Actress: Emma Stone

Director of the Year: Greta Gerwig

Career Achievement Award: Jeffrey Wright

Icon Award: Paul Giamatti (Icon Award)

Vanguard Award - “Killers of the Flower Moon”

