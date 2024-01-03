Jack Black is the favourite to play Steven in the Rob McElhenny-led “Minecraft” adaptation - adding to his catalogue of other video game world appearances

With Jack Black rumoured to be cast alongside Jason Momoa in a "Minecraft" film adaptation, Nationalworld looks at his previous dalliances with the culture (Credit: Atari/Fox/Getty Images)

It comes though as no surprise that Black’s name has been associated with the adaptation, given that the actor has throughout his career appeared on screen in roles that are steeped in video gaming culture. One of his first-ever appearances on the small screen was an advert for an Atari 2600 video game in the early 80s before the video game market burst a year later, while his musical endeavours led him to portray a video game character on both the Playstation and Xbox during the 2000s.

Then there are the number of comments he has made in interviews regarding his affinity for video gaming and its culture. He even made, alongside Tenacious D member Kyle Gass, a song and video dedicated to his fondness - the self-deprecating track “Video Games.”

So are we in safe hands with Jack Black assuming (allegedly) the role of one of the most popular video games that set the tone for future online multiplayer games such as “Fortnite” or “Fall Guys”? Given his previous works within the video game world, we’re pretty sure we’re in faithful hands.

What are some examples of Jack Black’s engagement with video game culture?

Atari’s “Pitfall” Commercial

Long before he would become a regular fixture on film and television, one of Jack Black’s first television appearances, funnily enough, came in the form of an advert for Atari’s classic video game, “Pitfall” in 1982. The incredibly young Black dons his best adventuring helmet and explains all the wonderful things the popular game would bring to audiences - a year before the great Video Game Crash of 1983.

Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle/Jumanji: The Next Level

While the original “Jumanji” was based around a board game, the 2017 reboot changed the game from the humble “Dungeons and Dragons” style dice rolling game into a role-playing game on a fictional console. Jack Black appeared as one of the in-game avatars Dr Shelley Oberon, a skilled map-reader but not traditionally what one would consider a “stereotypical video game character,” at least in the minds of those controlling the avatar; Bethany (played by Madison Iseman) in the 2017 film and then Anthony "Fridge" Johnson (played by Ser'Darius Blain) in the 2019 sequel.

Jablinski Games

Parallel to his filming of “Jumanji,” Black would also kick off his own YouTube channel entitled “Jablinski Games.” Part diary of what he would undertake behind the scenes in his role in “Jumanji,” part lifestyle blog of what he and his kids would be doing that week, much of “Jablinski Games” was also steeped in video game culture, with Black immortally recounting the viewers across several weeks the video game content wouldn't arrive yet due to “the Elgato” not arriving - the premiere video capturing hardware for video game bloggers across the internet.

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Jack Black’s name was a part of early Oscars 2024 buzz upon the release of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in 2023, which went on to become one of the biggest box office successes last year and perhaps has led to a renewed interest in video game adaptation such as his rumoured casting in “Minecraft.” Voicing Mario’s big bad, Bowser, Black’s musical number from the film “Peaches,” immediately caught the attention of avid Oscar predictors, who felt that it would surely get a nod in the longlists leading into the March event.

Brütal Legend

But Jack Black wouldn’t just be content with film appearances based on a video game or geek culture franchises; he would be the main character in a video game itself. “Brütal Legend” was a 2009 beat-em-up game released on the Playstation and Xbox, with Black portraying the in-game character Eddie Riggs (voiced by Jack Black), who is "the world's best roadie" for "the world's worst 'heavy metal' band", Kabbage Boy.

The game takes place in a world inspired by heavy metal music, created by an entity known as Ormagöden, The Eternal Firebeast, Cremator of the Sky, and Destroyer of the Ancient World. According to the game's mythology, the world is unnamed, and the human race is enslaved by a race of demons, led by Doviculus, Emperor of the Tainted Coil (voiced by Tim Curry). General Lionwhyte (voiced by Rob Halford), who is Doviculus's glam metal human minion, assists him. General Lionwhyte's hair is so big that he uses it to fly, flapping it like a pair of broad wings.

A small band of human resistance fighters, led by Lars Halford (voiced by Zach Hanks), Lars's sister Lita (voiced by Kath Soucie), and Ophelia (voiced by Jennifer Hale), are fighting against Doviculus. Eddie joins forces with them and takes a romantic interest in Ophelia. Later on, their group is joined by the stage manager and tour bus driver Mangus (Alex Fernandez), the bass-playing healer Kill Master (voiced by Lemmy), the motorcycle-riding Fire Baron (also voiced by Halford and visually inspired by him), and the leader of the Zaulia amazons, Rima (voiced by Lita Ford and based on KISS characters).

Eddie is also supported by the Guardian of Metal (voiced by Ozzy Osbourne, who also lent his appearance to the character) who assists in upgrading his equipment.

What is Minecraft?

“Minecraft” is an open-world video game that has taken the gaming world by storm since its initial release in 2011. Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft offers players an open-world environment where they can explore, build, and survive in a blocky, pixelated landscape. The game's creative and survival modes allow players to construct elaborate structures, mine resources, and face various challenges, all while interacting with a diverse array of creatures and biomes.

