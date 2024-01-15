The celebrities were out in full force as they attended the 29th annual Critics Choice awards in LA on Sunday evening. Comedian Chelsea Handler looked chic in a strapless green dress to host the awards as she poked fun at ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s hosting skills at the Golden Globes last weekend. The star-studded event was packed with celebrities from film and television but of course we only had eyes on the best and worst outfits.

It was nice to see Barbie actress Margot Robbie ditch the pink in favour of red for the ceremony. For the past year the actress has embodied her Barbie character wearing pink and Barbie inspired outfits to every single premiere or awards - I was bored of Barbie before it was even released. Margot Robbie proved she isn’t ‘just Barbie’ as she stunned in a strapless figure-hugging custom Balmain gown with rose detail.

Emily Blunt and Dua Lipa followed suit as they also opted to wear red. The Oppenheimer actress wore a show stopping red sequin dress with rosette on the one shoulder by Giorgio Armani as she walked the red carpet with husband John Krasinski who looked dapper in a cream tuxedo jacket and brown trouser ensemble. Singer Dua Lipa chose to match her dress with her freshly coloured red hair as she wore a burgundy red ruffle gown by Prada.

After taking her son, Deacon Phillippe to the Golden Globe Awards, Reese Witherspoon decided it was daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe's turn. Both mother and daughter looked incredible in black - The Morning Show actress wore a strapless black dress by Celine with a thigh-high split and oversized bow detail. Daughter Ava opted for black strapless mini dress with silver embellishment detail by Monique Lhuillier.

Many celebrities including Emma Stone, Jennifer Aniston, Carey Mulligan, and Meg Ryan chose to stay safe by wearing black. However, America Ferrera looked stunning in a chocolate sequin dress by Alberta Ferretti and Tom Holland also chose a brown suit paired with pink shirt for a pop of colour.

