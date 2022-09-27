Rumours of their romance started after they were seen together in the wake of Ratajowski filing for divorce from her husband of four years

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked romance rumours after spending time together.

The Californian actor, 58, and the model, 31, have been spotted together on several occasions leading to speculation that they might be secretly dating.

A source close to the pair told PageSix they are not officially dating, and said the rumours have been circulating for a while, but told fans to “stay tuned”.

“People have been speculating about this for a while,” the source said. “Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”

The source also noted that while Pitt isn’t dating anyone, he has “been seen with other people” through the last few months.

The news was met with mixed reactions as people took to social media to share their views on the potential relationship.

One Twitter user wrote: “Both single people. However, he should benefit greatly with the companion of a woman his age. But it’s a valid relationship all the same.”

Someone else said: “25 years younger than him ridiculous.”

“I hope Emily Ratajkowski is for real dating Brad Pitt. Her ex will probably swallow his own throw-up if it’s real,” another user wrote.

Another person joked: “Did brad and Leo place a bet or something?”

Brad Pitt accepts the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It comes after Ratajowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her.

A source told PageSix: “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Another source told People : “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mum.”

In a recent TikTok video, the model poked fun at “ugly men” amid her reported split from the film producer.

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She duetted a video from a user named @Pierina in which Ratajkowski nodded in agreement to the original clip, which said: “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you, but you like ugly men.”