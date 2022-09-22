Brad Pitt started to create artwork after his turbulent divorce with Angelina Jolie in 2017

Brad Pitt has made his debut as a sculptor in a Finnish exhibition after turning his hand to a new form of artwork.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 58, revealed his first sculptures to the public at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, with the works on show until 15 January 2023.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A-List star unveiled nine pieces of artwork alongside Australian musician Nick Cave, for their friend and artist Thomas Houseago’s We exhibition, which features sculptures showcasing what went “wrong” in his past relationships.

Brad Pitt has unveiled his first sculptures in a Finland Exhibit (Pic:Getty)

Although Brad’s artwork is being shown to the public for the first time, the Fight Club actor reportedly has a sculpture studio in Los Angeles.

The Sun reported that Brad Pitt’s friend and co-star Leonard DiCaprio would often frequent his studio with sandwiches after shooting their Oscar-nominated movie, and the two actors would “spend their boys’ nights creating art until the early hours.”

Among the newly unveiled sculptures in Finland is Brad’s first ever creation, which is a small silicon and tree-bark house held together by tape that has been shot by bullets, named House A Go Go (2017).

It was reported that Brad started to create ceramic art, like the pieces on display in Finland, following his public and turbulent divorce with Angelina Jolie five years ago.

Actor Brad Pitt’s sculpture reveals people trying to escape a box (Pic:Getty)

Brad and Angelina went through a high-profile divorce in 2016-2017 (Pic:Getty)

Known as ‘Brangelina’, the Hollywood couple first met in 2003 while filming Mr and Mrs Smith together, but Brad was married to Friends actress Jennifer Anniston at the time.

A year after Brad and Jennifer divorced, Brangelina went public with their relationship in 2006, as well as changing the last names of Jolie’s two adopted children, Maddox and Zahara to Pitt-Jolie.

A decade and four kids later, the couple announced they were separating before a year-long divorce trial.

Brad’s hanging wall sculpture depicting a gun fight between eight people (Pic:Getty)

A common theme among Brad’s sculptures is fighting and gun usage as his largest pieces are a coffin-sized box showing people trying to break free as well as a wall-hanging depicting a gun-fight between eight people.

The latter artwork is named Aiming at You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time (2020) and Brad spoke to a Finnish tabloid describing his motivation for the pieces.

He said: “For me it’s about self-reflection…It was born out of ownership over what I call a ‘radical inventory of the self’. And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

The Sara Hilden Art Museum in Finland (pic:Getty)

The We Exhibition celebrates liberation from the isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as creator Thomas Houseago, who lives in America, was stuck with his artwork.

Houseago’s friends musician Nick Cave and Brad came to help the struggling artist with Brad even bringing candles for him to find the light when he was working.

The artist told Yle: “[Brad] made me these candles and said light them and he’ll be with me at night - it was the kindest and most loving gesture. He offered symbolic protection.”