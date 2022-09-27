Stacey Solomon’s size inclusive clothing range sells out leaving fans disappointed

The clothes were made in sizes six to 28 but the many of the items sold out quickly

Stacey Solomon, 32, has collaborated with In The Style to create a collection that boasts sustainability and size inclusivity.

The singer turned influencer, who lives in Essex, launched her Autumn range of knitted dresses and jumpers on Monday 26 September.

Fans have praised Stacey for her latest launch as her clothes are available in sizes six to 28, but many of the items in the collection have already sold out which has left some potential shoppers disappointed.

Stacey Solomon has launched a new autumnal clothing line.

Stacey took to her Instagram to speak about the launch of her newest clothing range.

She wrote: “I’m so excited and nervous as always for my autumn collection to launch tomorrow.

“Your messages over the last 24 hours have been amazing and I know I say this every time but honestly this is my favourite collection yet.

“It’s so difficult to find recycled fabrics that are also so soft and stand the test of time, so this took a while to finally create but I am so proud with how it’s all turned out!

“It’s the best knitwear I have ever worn…100%”

Fans have been disappointed as many items have already sold out.

The collection ranges from £28 for a pink cable knit jumper to £32 for a blue knitted button down cardigan.

On an Instagram story she spoke about how important it was to her that her clothes could be worn by anybody.

Stacey said: “I’m so proud of the sizing in all of our collections.

“Everything goes from size six to 28 and there’s petite and tall options too.

“It’s always been so important to us to be as size inclusive as possible because every body is different.”

The collection includes jumpers and cardigans perfect for autumn.

The collection launched on the In The Style app which has not been a smooth process for shoppers.

On the fashion brands Instagram, one person wrote: “Am I the only one who finds this app awful? Everytime I use it there’s an issue.

Another wrote: “Been on the payment screen for over 30 minutes trying to get through!

“B***dy joke, worst app to use too. Don’t know why I bother.”

Stacey with her husband Joe Swash in 2019.

Others shared their thoughts on how quickly many of the items sold out on launch day.

One upset shopper said: “Gutted got on at 7.03am and already sold out of the bits I wanted.

Another wrote: “Items sold out way too quickly.”

“All four pieces that I wanted are sold out,” a third commented.