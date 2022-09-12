Tommy Hilfiger, Brandon Maxwell and Coach all return to New York Fashion Week which marks their spring shows debut at the Spring Studios

The streets of Soho, Broadway and Manhattan are growing more packed by the day as New York Fashion Week gets well underway.

The first fashion week of the season started on 9 September and runs for five and a half days displaying new artists’ collections as well as the highly prestigious.

With over 100 brands on show, people are keen to see the upcoming designs at traditional runways or “immersive experiences” in person.

New York Fashion Week September 2022 (Pic:Getty)

Whether you watch the shows via livestream or have a ticket to cross the pond from the UK, here are some of the top designers to look out for across the week:

Friday 9 September

Aje

Kicking off on New York Mens’ Day is Fashion Week first-timer Aje who “doesn’t want to be kept a secret” anymore.

Aje creators Edwina Forest and Adrian Norris break into American Fashion (Pic:Getty)

While Aje’s debut will not be a fully-fledged catwalk, the Australian company is hoping to showcase their clothes that reflect a perfect synergy between American and Australian style for audiences.

Fe Noel

An essential show to watch out for its spring and summer collections is womenswear designer Fe Noel who prioritises travel-friendly clothes, bold prints and comfort.

Felicia Noel returns to New York Fashion Week for a second time after making her debut in 2020 when she showcased her Caribbean roots in her garments.

So, as post-covid travel continues to pick up, keep your eyes peeled for Fe Noel’s designs which may be the perfect addition to your suitcase next year.

Saturday 10 September

Dauphinette

Developed by Olivia Cheng in 2018, the one-of-a-kind fashion line is one to watch due to its use of recycled materials and vintage components.

In a world where slow fashion is becoming more stylish than fast fashion, Dauphinette will be a crucial company evident from their showcase in the Met Museum’s Costume Institute exhibition.

Alice+Olivia

A favourite brand among the Hollywood elite such as Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Michelle Obama, Alice+Olivia will have all fashionistas begging for a ticket to see their upcoming Spring collection.

Founded in 2002 by Stacey Bendet before Andrew Rosen joined, the company incorporates all things feminine with a vintage flair to make you look sexy and coordinated.

Stacey Bendet, fashion designer and CEO of Alice and Olivia returns to NYFW (Pic:Getty)

Supima

Supima is not your average top brand fashion show as it introduces New York guests to the next generation of designers.

Each year, Supima holds a design competition which has transformed into an international showcase allowing the next generation to display their clothes in New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Supima Design Competition brings new designers to the forefront (Pic:Getty)

Sunday 11 September

Tommy Hilfiger

One of the largest names in fashion returns after a hiatus on a historic day for America and the World as Tommy Hilfiger reveals his collection that also pays tribute to artist Andy Warhol.

A stellar collection needs a stellar cast so guests can expect to see Lila Moss and Julia Fox strutting down the catwalk while Blink 182’s drummer Travis Barker plays a fabulous finale.

Hilfiger’s hiatus ends as he returns to New York (Pic:Getty)

Tommy’s collection will also be unveiled as a “see now, buy now” release through an interactive experience, which brings the audience one step closer to being involved in high fashion.

Telfar

With Queen Beyonce raving about Telfar’s vegan leather bag on one of her songs on her upcoming album in favour of her trusty Birkin bag, all eyes fall on Telfar’s newest collection.

The black-owned fashion house launched in 2005 brings colour, striking cuts and unisex clothing to the runway at Spring Studios, asking those daring and confident enough to try their collection.

Telfar Clemens speaks at last year’s NYFW (Pic:Getty)

Telfar produced a 90-minute spectacle at the February Fashion Week in New York combining a fashion show and performance art spectacle, leaving audiences wanting more this weekend.

Monday 12 September

Advisry

Advisry is the very definition of synergy as the brand produces high quality streetwear, music and film - guaranteeing an exciting show on Monday 12 September.

Keith Herron had the idea for the brand which seeks to commemorate “black pride, spirituality and love” at age 13 and now sees his dreams come to life at Fashion Weeks and Film Festivals alike.

Advisry brings Black in Fashion to the forefront (Pic:Getty)

Big things are to be expected from Herron’s shows after his last NYFW venture in February called Sometimes Dancing proved to be a colossal success.

KGL

Another brand that created shockwaves last New York Fashion Week was Kanika Goyal’s label KGL which debuted in the Winter bringing bright, psychedelic colours to the runway.

From sneak peeks on KGL’s social media, the Spring/Summer 2023 collection promises tailor designs and intricate patterns that would make you stand out from the crowd on the streets of the Big Apple.

Kanika Goyal Label at February’s show (Pic:Getty)

Tuesday 13 September

Rentrayage

It is not often you hear the words ‘luxury’ and ‘recycled’ put together, but sustainable line Rentrayage certainly offers both as the company creates upcycled and limited edition outfits.

Creator Erin Beatty told Women’s Wear Daily: “I like the idea that people know exactly what they’re getting from us, despite the fabric changing.”

Erin Beatty for Rentrayage (Pic:Getty/Wire)

With the one-time pieces on display, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the next Spring collection.

Tory Burch

Timeless Tory Burch has appeared at every season at New York Fashion Week since its creation in 2009 and this year is no different with the brand promising colourful and versatile pieces.

Tory’s dream is “to inspire people around the world to live in full colour with character, beauty and confidence.”

‘Timeless’ Tory Burch (Pic:Getty)

Wednesday 14 September

Batsheva

Opening the final day of New York Fashion Week is Batsheva, a New-York based brand designing for women and girls.

The collection will be a fitting finale for the opening fashion season as Batsheva Haart is often inspired by retooling historical looks for the future - therefore sets up the fashion-loving audience for the final few shows and London Fashion Week which follows on 16 September.

Batsheva Haart opens the final day of NYFW (Pic:Getty)

The Blonds

Both powerful in design, glamour and in their relationship, New York Fashion Week closes with the spring collection from The Blonds, as it did in February for the fall/winter series.

David and Phillipe Blond are the grand finale for September’s NYFW (Pic:Getty)

Philippe and David Blond have been dominating the runway for over a decade and with a sneak peek at their upcoming designs, the September show should not be any different with models serving class and sex appeal in one shiny package.