The 45 piece collection will launch at New York Fashion week later this month

Kourtney Kardasian Barker is set to unveil a capsule collection at New York Fashion Week, after teaming up with Boohoo in the hopes of changing the narrative surrounding the impact of fast fashion on the enviornment.

The 43-year-old, from Calabasas, California, collaborated with Boohoo to create a 45 piece capsule collection that has been designed with the environment in mind.

The creation of the collection has been filmed as part of a social content series, which documents the project from the early stages a year ago to its launch at New York Fashion week on 13 September 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian is launching a new collection with Boohoo.

Kourtney said: “When Boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet.

“Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line.

“It has been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.

There will be 45 pieces in the new collection which is focusing on sustainability.

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

In the series Kourtney speaks to industry experts about fast fashion and how the industry can do better to help the environment.

She also explores workers rights, vintage fashion and textile waste.

Kourtney’s friend Stephanie Shepherd, a sustainability influencer, appears in the new series and helps Kourtney navigate the complicated world of sustainability.

The collection will launch on 13 September 2022.

The capsule collection has garments made from recycled fibres and focuses on statement pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways - there are also a couple of vintage pieces available, which is a first for Boohoo.

John Hickling from Glass Onion (a vintage shop in the US) said: “These biker jackets are your statement vintage piece.

“It has taken us months to individually source, hand select and curate this huge collection.

“We have made sure each piece is authentic, standout and aged to perfection.”

There will be a short series shared on social media which will show how the collection was created.

As part of this collaboration with Kourtney, Boohoo has announced a partnership with Hirestreet to create garments using recycled polyester rather than faux leather.

Co-founder and executive director of Boohoo Group Carol Kane said: “We are delighted to be working with Kourtney.

“We all know there’s an environmental cost to producing clothes, but there are ways the fashion industry can be smarter.

“Boohoo has taken the bold decision to listen to our customers when they tell us they want to make more sustainable choices, but that the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are.”