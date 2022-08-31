Despite the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set in 2021, Alec Baldwin has allegedly landed a new role in a Broadway production

Alec Baldwin is set to make his acting comeback, a year after the fatal shooting of the cinematographer on the set of the movie Rust.

The actor, 64, from New York, is currently at the centre of an investigation after a gun he was holding went off and shot Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

The mother-of-one was killed on the set, with Baldwin insisting he is not responsible for her death.

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the movie Rust in 2021

Speaking recently on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast, Baldwin said: “I know that every single person on the set of the film knows what happened.

“Everybody who was there, they know exactly what happened. They know exactly who’s to blame.”

A recent FBI report suggested that the prop weapons used on the Rust set “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.”

Despite this, Baldwin has continued to dispute these claims and has continued to deny pulling the trigger.

Bonanza Creek Ranch was being used for the movie when Hutchins was fatally shot

Since Hutchins’ death, Alec Baldwin has taken part in multiple emotional interviews where he has spoken about how his career has suffered since the shooting.

But it appears that Baldwin is set to make a comeback as he is reportedly heading to Broadway to star in a new role.

According to The New York Post, a source has told them that the actor will star in a revival of the play “Art” by Yasmina Reza.

Baldwin will be joined on stage by Tony Shallhoub, John Leguizamo, with Matthew Warchus joining the show as a director.

Despite having no official opening date, it has been reported that “Art” is likely to open next spring at a Shubert theatre.

The news of Baldwin’s return has come with heavy criticism on social media, with one user saying: “Another fine example of class privilege.”

Another person took to Twitter, writing: “Yikes, way to tank a Broadway show before it begins”

A third added: “Alec Baldwin shouldn’t be close to any productions anymore.”

Baldwin began his film career in 1987 and has struggled to find work in the last 10 months due to the fatal shooting

This is Baldwin’s first major Broadway role since he appeared in Orphans in 2013, with the actor also previously winning a Tony Award in 1992 for his role in A Streetcar Named Desire.

At the start of August, Alec Baldwin told CNN that the stress of the Rust shooting has "taken years off my life."