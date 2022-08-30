There will be increased security measures on set of AppleTV’s Lady in the Lake, due to the alleged crime that took place

Natalie Portman’s latest project has been forced to take a break during filming due to an altercation on set.

The actress, 41, is set to star in new TV show ‘Lady in the Lake’, which is based on a Laura Lippman novel from 2019.

AppleTV had been filming in Baltimore, when it was reported that an altercation took place on set allegedly involving a gun.

Sharon Liggins, senior vice president of Endeavour Content (who produces Lady in the Lake), released a statement on the incident to People magazine.

She said: “Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location.

Natalie will star in the new Apple TV series.

“The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured.

“Production will resume with increased security measures going forwards.”

A local newspaper The Baltimore Banner wrote that the alleged incident involved a demand of $50,000.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told the newspaper: “The leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location.”

No cast or crew were harmed during the incident.

None of the actors were injured as they had not yet arrived on set.

Natlie Portman is set to star alongside Moses Ingram, while other confirmed actors include Sonal Jagasia, Ronnie Gene Blevins and Marisol Correa.

The show follows Maddie Schwartz (played by Natalie Portman) - the character transforms from a housewife in the 1960s to passionate journalist.

Maddie gets involved with social justice campaigns in Baltimore.