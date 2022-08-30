The Rings of Power is a new billion dollar Amazon Prime series set in J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle Earth

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series is set in the second age, thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, which took place in the third age.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Whereas The Lord of the Rings trilogy followed a hobbit’s quest to destroy the One Ring, Rings of Power will follow the origins of the rings of power and how they were formed.

Some of the characters who featured in Lord of the Rings will also appear in the prequel series, though as they are thousands of years younger, they will all be played by different characters.

Who is in the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Robert Aramayo as young Elrond

Elrond is one such character who appears in the films (played by Hugo Weaving), even during the Rings of Power he is thousands of years old. During the series Elrond will be one of the main forces of good working against Sauron.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Aramayo has already cut his teeth on fantasy shows, playing a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones - he also played Rob in the mystery series Behind Her Eyes.

He has also had roles in several movies, including horror films Antebellum and The Empty Man, and action comedy sequel The King’s Man.

Morfydd Clark as Lady Galadriel

Galadriel made an impression in the Lord of the Rings films when she was played by Cate Blanchett, and aided the fellowship in their quest to destroy the ring. In The Rings of Power the great elf is deceived into helping Sauron forge the rings of the show’s title.

Morfydd Clark as Lady Galadriel

Clark played Yolanda Stark in the crime fantasy series The City and the City, Sister Clara in His Dark Materials, and Mina in Dracula.

She has also appeared in the horror films Saint Maud and Crawl, and the comedy drama film Eternal Beauty.

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Isildur is best known for screwing the pooch in the exposition scene of Fellowship of the Ring - he had the opportunity to destroy the One Ring, but failed to do so. In Rings of Power we are likely to see a more flattering side of the ancient king.

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Baldry played Liam Donovan in Hollyoaks from 2016-17, and starred as Viktor in the dystopian BBC series Years and Years.

He also played Caesarion in the historical series Rome, and Loric in action series Strike Back.

Joseph Mawle as Oren

Oren is a new character created specifically for the series - he wasn’t in the films or in Tolkein’s original work, and so currently very little is known about how he will fit into the story, except that he will be one of the show’s primary antagonists.

An episodic image has not been released of Mawle as Oren yet

Mawle is another Game of Thrones alum, he played Benjen Stark in the series, and he took on the role of Odysseus in Troy: Fall of a City.

His other credits include roles in Ripper Street, MotherFatherSon, and the films Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and In the Heart of the Sea.

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

The identity of The Stranger is predictably shrouded in mystery, but it is rumoured that his true identity will be Gandalf, the great wizard played by Sir Ian McKellen in both The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

It’s not Slim Shady, it’s Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Weyman played Rick Madoc in recent fantasy series The Sandman, and Max Thorndyke in Silent Witness.

His other appearances include playing Adam Wainwright in Foyle’s War, Dr Kenny in Gentleman Jack, and Alec in Poirot.

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Durin is a Dwarf prince, and later king of Durin’s Folk, and he will carry one of the rings of power. Durin is the distant ancestor of characters in the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, most notably Gimli.

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Arthur played Glen Thomas in Casualty in 2018 and Sean Memory in crime drama A Confession.

He will also be recognised for his roles in Babylon, Death in Paradise, Hard Sun, and Welsh language mystery series 35 Diwrnod.

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Bronwyn is a human healer from the village of Tirharad where she owns an apothecary - she will develop a forbidden romance with an elf.

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Boniadi played Fara Sherazi in drama series Homeland, Clare Quayle in sci-fi drama Counterpoint, and Adnan Salif in Scandal.

She has appeared in several films including Bombshell, the 2016 Ben-Hur remake, and comedy sequel Zoolander 2.

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Arondir is a Silvan elf and another character from outside Tolkein’s creation - he will fall in love with Bronwyn after visiting her village.

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Cruz’s credits include playing Hector Campos in crime drama Donovan, Rafael Torres in Berlin Station, and Fernando Alves in The Undoing.

He has also had smaller roles in The Mandalorian, Settlers, and the film Mary Queen of Scots.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Míriel is queen regent of Númenor - she would have been a full queen but her throne was usurped by her cousin.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Addai-Robinson appeared as Nadine Memphis in Shooter and Amanda Waller in DC series Arrow, and Vicki Glass in Chicago Med.

Her other screen roles include playing Naevia in Spartacus, Emily West in Texas Rising, and Ramona Garrity in Power.

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Celebrimbor is a well-meaning elf who inadvertently became responsible for the deaths of thousands because he was manipulated by Sauron into forging the Rings of Power.

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Edwards will be recognised from his roles in The Crown, The Girlfriend Experience, Downton Abbey and The Terror.

His film appearances include The Duke, The Witches, Diana, and Philomena.

When is the release date of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

The Rings of Power will premiere in the UK on Amazon Prime on Friday 2 September, with the first two episodes being released at the same time.