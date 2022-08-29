The Suspect is a new ITV drama series about a respected doctor who is pulled into a murder investigation only to become a suspect in the crime

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV series The Suspect follows a doctor with a seemingly perfect life who is pulled into an investigation into the death of a young woman.

As the series continues, Joe’s perfect facade begins to slip as it appears that the good doctor is not all he seems, and may have dark secrets to hide.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Turner in The Suspect

The series is directed by Norwegian director Camilla Strøm Henriksen, and James Strong who has worked on Vigil, Broadchurch, Vanity Fair, and 11.22.63.

The Suspect also features a cast recognisable from their roles in major British and international shows.

Who is in the cast of The Suspect?

Aidan Turner as Joseph O’Loughlin

Joe is a successful doctor with a loving family, successful practice, and a reputation as a hero after saving a patient who was going to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where he works.

When Joe’s expertise is sought in an investigation into the death of a woman found in a shallow grave, it seems that Joe has something to hide, and he becomes a suspect himself.

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O'Loughlin

Turner is known for playing Kili in The Hobbit film trilogy, and for playing the lead role in period drama Poldark.

His other roles include playing the vampire Mitchell in BBC comedy Being Human, the title role in Leonardo, and Luke in The Mortal Instruments.

Adam James as Dr. Gerald ‘Jack’ Owens

Jack has been Joe’s best friend since their university days and now works at the same hospital as a consultant neurologist.

He diagnosed Joe with early onset Parkinson’s which he believes may explain his odd behaviour.

Adam James as Jack Owens

James previously starred alongside Turner as Mark Prentice in Vigil, and played Jack Turner in historical drama series Hotel Portofino.

He also played Julian in the Bafta winning drama series I May Destroy You, John Bellasis in period series Belgravia, and Mr. Pryor in The Harrowing.

Bobby Schofield as Bobby Moran

Not much is known about Bobby’s character as yet, but he speaks with Joe in his practice on several occasions.

Schofield starred in historical action drama Knightfall, and played Jared in the horror sequel Don’t Breathe 2.

Bobby Schofield as Bobby Moran

His other roles include playing Michael Williams in the ITV true crime series Anne, and Dave Kershaw in the upcoming series SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Angela Griffin as Melinda

Melinda is a former colleague of Joe’s, and the pair have not seen each other for many years, though it’s clear that they share an important history.

Angela Griffin as Melinda

Griffin will be recognisable for her role as Fiona Middleton in nearly 500 episodes of Coronation Street from 1992-2019 as well as for playing Kim Campbell in school-based drama Waterloo Road

Her other roles include playing Trudi in Irvine Welsh adaption Crime, Tori in the pandemic drama Help, and Elizabeth Harvey in Harlots.

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz

Ruiz is an experienced detective with plenty of cases under his belt, though he has a reputation for doing things his own way which has held his career back.

Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz

Parkes is known for playing Terry Reynolds in Line of Duty, Captain Radic in Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space, and Truss in miniseries The Aliens.

His has also played two characters in Line of Duty - Bennett Walker in 2016 and DI Freeman in 2004.

Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi

Devi is another detective assigned the recent murder case - it is just the fourth murder case she has worked on, and she struggles to work alongside Ruiz because of his flagrant disregard for protocol.

Anjili Mohindra as DS Riya Devi

Mohindra played Nadia in the thriller series Bodyguard, and is another Vigil alum having played Tiffany Docherty in the series.

Mohindra’s other roles include playing Archie in fantasy series The Lazarus Project and Beatrice in sci-fi series The Peripheral.

Camilla Beeput as Julianne O’Loughlin

Julianne is Joe’s devoted wife, and a Spanish teacher who chose to raise their daughter rather than advance in her career - but Joe’s involvement in the case increases, it threatens to drive a wedge in their marriage.

Camilla Beeput as Julianne O’Loughlin

Beeput played Zita in the drama mystery series Save Me, Alexa in Deep Water, and Vanessa in comedy series Sick Note.

She has also starred in Birds of a Feather, played Zara in sitcom Peep Show, and Lola Grace in The Split.

Sian Clifford as Dr Rachel Fenwick

Dr Rachel Fenwick is a consultant psychiatrist who works at the same place as Joe’s practice, she is Joe’s longtime friend and is exceedingly loyal to him.

Sian Clifford as Dr Fenwick

Clifford will be recognised from her role as Claire in Fleabag, and also plays Agent Salmakia in His Dark Materials.

She has also starred in Life After Life, Quiz, Two Weeks to Live, and Vanity Fair.

There are several other confirmed cast members of The Suspect, but little information about their characters is known. They include:

Tom McKay as DJ

Imogen Daines as Detective Wallis

Tara Lee as Catherine McCain

Uma Warner as Charlie O’Loughlin

Bronagh Waugh as Cara

When is The Suspect on TV?