The Suspect cast: who stars in ITV drama with Aidan Turner, Bronagh Waugh and Anjli Mohindra, and release date
The Suspect is a new ITV drama series about a respected doctor who is pulled into a murder investigation only to become a suspect in the crime
ITV series The Suspect follows a doctor with a seemingly perfect life who is pulled into an investigation into the death of a young woman.
As the series continues, Joe’s perfect facade begins to slip as it appears that the good doctor is not all he seems, and may have dark secrets to hide.
Most Popular
The series is directed by Norwegian director Camilla Strøm Henriksen, and James Strong who has worked on Vigil, Broadchurch, Vanity Fair, and 11.22.63.
The Suspect also features a cast recognisable from their roles in major British and international shows.
Who is in the cast of The Suspect?
Aidan Turner as Joseph O’Loughlin
Joe is a successful doctor with a loving family, successful practice, and a reputation as a hero after saving a patient who was going to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where he works.
When Joe’s expertise is sought in an investigation into the death of a woman found in a shallow grave, it seems that Joe has something to hide, and he becomes a suspect himself.
Turner is known for playing Kili in The Hobbit film trilogy, and for playing the lead role in period drama Poldark.
His other roles include playing the vampire Mitchell in BBC comedy Being Human, the title role in Leonardo, and Luke in The Mortal Instruments.
Adam James as Dr. Gerald ‘Jack’ Owens
Jack has been Joe’s best friend since their university days and now works at the same hospital as a consultant neurologist.
He diagnosed Joe with early onset Parkinson’s which he believes may explain his odd behaviour.
James previously starred alongside Turner as Mark Prentice in Vigil, and played Jack Turner in historical drama series Hotel Portofino.
He also played Julian in the Bafta winning drama series I May Destroy You, John Bellasis in period series Belgravia, and Mr. Pryor in The Harrowing.
Bobby Schofield as Bobby Moran
Not much is known about Bobby’s character as yet, but he speaks with Joe in his practice on several occasions.
Schofield starred in historical action drama Knightfall, and played Jared in the horror sequel Don’t Breathe 2.
His other roles include playing Michael Williams in the ITV true crime series Anne, and Dave Kershaw in the upcoming series SAS: Rogue Heroes.
Angela Griffin as Melinda
Melinda is a former colleague of Joe’s, and the pair have not seen each other for many years, though it’s clear that they share an important history.
Griffin will be recognisable for her role as Fiona Middleton in nearly 500 episodes of Coronation Street from 1992-2019 as well as for playing Kim Campbell in school-based drama Waterloo Road
Her other roles include playing Trudi in Irvine Welsh adaption Crime, Tori in the pandemic drama Help, and Elizabeth Harvey in Harlots.
Shaun Parkes as DI Ruiz
Ruiz is an experienced detective with plenty of cases under his belt, though he has a reputation for doing things his own way which has held his career back.
Parkes is known for playing Terry Reynolds in Line of Duty, Captain Radic in Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space, and Truss in miniseries The Aliens.
His has also played two characters in Line of Duty - Bennett Walker in 2016 and DI Freeman in 2004.
Anjli Mohindra as DS Devi
Devi is another detective assigned the recent murder case - it is just the fourth murder case she has worked on, and she struggles to work alongside Ruiz because of his flagrant disregard for protocol.
Mohindra played Nadia in the thriller series Bodyguard, and is another Vigil alum having played Tiffany Docherty in the series.
Mohindra’s other roles include playing Archie in fantasy series The Lazarus Project and Beatrice in sci-fi series The Peripheral.
Camilla Beeput as Julianne O’Loughlin
Julianne is Joe’s devoted wife, and a Spanish teacher who chose to raise their daughter rather than advance in her career - but Joe’s involvement in the case increases, it threatens to drive a wedge in their marriage.
Beeput played Zita in the drama mystery series Save Me, Alexa in Deep Water, and Vanessa in comedy series Sick Note.
She has also starred in Birds of a Feather, played Zara in sitcom Peep Show, and Lola Grace in The Split.
Sian Clifford as Dr Rachel Fenwick
Dr Rachel Fenwick is a consultant psychiatrist who works at the same place as Joe’s practice, she is Joe’s longtime friend and is exceedingly loyal to him.
Clifford will be recognised from her role as Claire in Fleabag, and also plays Agent Salmakia in His Dark Materials.
She has also starred in Life After Life, Quiz, Two Weeks to Live, and Vanity Fair.
There are several other confirmed cast members of The Suspect, but little information about their characters is known. They include:
- Tom McKay as DJ
- Imogen Daines as Detective Wallis
- Tara Lee as Catherine McCain
- Uma Warner as Charlie O’Loughlin
- Bronagh Waugh as Cara
When is The Suspect on TV?
The Suspect will begin airing on ITV on Monday 29 August at 9pm. Episodes will be released weekly and will be available to watch on ITV Hub shortly after they are first broadcast.