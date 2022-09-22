Margot Robbie paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by attending the London premiere of her new film, Amsterdam in a solemn black gown

Margot Robbie donned an all-black ensemble from Celine for the European premiere of her new film, as she paid tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

The Australian actress, 32, graced the green carpet in London’s Leicester Square, in an eye-catching gown with a matching cape, styled by Kate Young.

She was joined by Amsterdam co-stars, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, and Christian Bale.

Margot Robbie poses upon arrival to attend the European premiere of the film "Amsterdam" in Leicester Square, central London, on September 21, 2022. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie attends the European Premiere of 20th Century Studios and New Regency "Amsterdam" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Margot Robbie attends the European Premiere of 20th Century Studios and New Regency "Amsterdam" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Robbie’s plunging black gown also featured a cut-out panel down the front which flashed a hint of her toned abs, then flowed into an elegant thigh-split skirt.

The ensemble was finished off with a flowing floor-length cape, forming a train that added to the glamorous silhouette.

Meanwhile, her co-stars in the star-studded historical comedy also donned all-black attire to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic attend the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Andrea Riseborough and Margot Robbie attend the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Bohemian Rhapsody star, Rami Malek, 41, looked dapper in an all-black suit as he arrived on the unique green carpet.

Christian Bale, 48, also matched his co-stars, in an all-black suit, and arrived at the event with his wife, Sibi Blažić, who also wore a sleek, black, fitted midi-dress.

English actress, Andrea Riseborough, 40, rounded off the main cast in a stunning sequined black gown.

(L-R) Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale attend the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The film Amsterdam is a period, mystery-comedy, which is set in the 1930s and directed by David O. Russell, and co-produced by actor Chriatan Bale.

The filmmaker is best known for directing many other highly-successful films, such as Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

As well as Margot Robbie, Christan Bale, Rami Malek and Andrea Riseborough, the star-studded film also features Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Taylor Swift.