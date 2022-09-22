Margot Robbie pays tribute to the Queen in a black gown as she joins Amsterdam co-stars at premiere in London
Margot Robbie paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by attending the London premiere of her new film, Amsterdam in a solemn black gown
Margot Robbie donned an all-black ensemble from Celine for the European premiere of her new film, as she paid tribute to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.
The Australian actress, 32, graced the green carpet in London’s Leicester Square, in an eye-catching gown with a matching cape, styled by Kate Young.
She was joined by Amsterdam co-stars, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, and Christian Bale.
Robbie’s plunging black gown also featured a cut-out panel down the front which flashed a hint of her toned abs, then flowed into an elegant thigh-split skirt.
The ensemble was finished off with a flowing floor-length cape, forming a train that added to the glamorous silhouette.
Meanwhile, her co-stars in the star-studded historical comedy also donned all-black attire to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
Bohemian Rhapsody star, Rami Malek, 41, looked dapper in an all-black suit as he arrived on the unique green carpet.
Christian Bale, 48, also matched his co-stars, in an all-black suit, and arrived at the event with his wife, Sibi Blažić, who also wore a sleek, black, fitted midi-dress.
English actress, Andrea Riseborough, 40, rounded off the main cast in a stunning sequined black gown.
The film Amsterdam is a period, mystery-comedy, which is set in the 1930s and directed by David O. Russell, and co-produced by actor Chriatan Bale.
The filmmaker is best known for directing many other highly-successful films, such as Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).
As well as Margot Robbie, Christan Bale, Rami Malek and Andrea Riseborough, the star-studded film also features Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Taylor Swift.
Amsterdam is due for release in cinemas on Friday 7 October 2022.